Wolverhampton Wanderers continue to impress under Gary O'Neil this season.

The Wanderers latest 2-1 away win over Tottenham Hotspur further highlighted the improvement made by the side since the summer.

One of the reasons for this success is their excellent recruitment in the transfer market over the past few years, with the likes of Joao Gomes, Matheus Cunha, and Hwang Hee-chan all being influential this campaign.

However, there is one player who goes under the radar slightly, who has been a reliable rock and proven to be an absolute bargain.

Toti Gomes' rise to the Premier League

Toti Gomes' path to Premier League stardom is a rather interesting tale, as after playing just three games for Estoril in Liga Portugal Two in 2019, then Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo snapped up the defender a year later - and it is reasonable to presume that the scouting department won't have envisioned him playing such a key role this season.

Upon his arrival at Wolves, the defender was immediately sent on loan to Swiss side Grasshoppers, who were playing in the second tier at the time. The Portuguese ace was incredible during their title-winning campaign in 2021, playing 34 times.

The 25-year-old stayed at the club until January 2022, and two weeks later, he made his debut for Wolves in the Premier League against Southampton in a 3-1 win. Former captain Conor Coady was impressed by the number 24's first start, calling him "fantastic" in a post-match interview.

Toti Gomes 2023/24 season so far

Last season, Gomes featured much more than he did after making his debut, playing 17 times in the league as either a left-centre back or a left-back, with neither of those being the position that gets the best out of him.

The arrival of O'Neil has seen the former Estoril star develop into a quality defender, with the left-centre back role in a back three becoming his own, due to his ability to win duels and use his athleticism to dominate wingers. Gomes has played in every game since coming into the side versus Manchester City in September, with the win against Spurs being his 19th league start of the campaign.

Gomes' profile is perfect for a side operating in a back three, while his versatility also allows him to play comfortably in a back four as a fullback or a centre half. The 6 foot 2 rock is proactive and able to adapt to different match states, whether it is using his ability on the ball to get the team up the field or using his excellent reading of the game to sniff out danger when under pressure. He displayed all of the above against Spurs this weekend.

Toti Gomes vs Spurs Stats Gomes Minutes 95 Clearances 5 Tackles 2 Interceptions 4 Dribbled past 0 Pass accuracy % 83% Successful dribbles 2/2 Stats via Sofascore

With his Portugal debut under his belt and plenty of action in the Premier League, while also being left-footed, his estimated worth has rocketed to €14m (£12m), according to Transfermarkt.

That may not seem like much, yet having been valued at just €1m (£900k) at the time of his return to Molineux in January 2022, that marks a remarkable increase of 1233% - indicating just what a blinder it was in bringing him to the club.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

Fresh from signing a new long-term contract with the Old Gold earlier this month, Gomes can continue to dazzle under O'Neil's watch for the foreseeable future.