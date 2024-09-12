Wolves have been blessed with some incredibly talented full-backs and wing-backs in the past, one of which was Matt Doherty who was sold to Tottenham in 2020 for a fee of around £15m.

Doherty returned to the club on a free transfer in 2023 after having his contract terminated by Spurs. The 32-year-old has made 343 appearances for the Molineux outfit over the years, scoring 31 goals, providing 39 assists, and totalling 26,543 minutes played.

For Wolves, these flying wide defenders are often tasked with attacking output, delivering crosses into the box, and tracking back to defend in a five, which is a tall order, making their attacking output even more impressive.

One of their most successful of recent times happens to be the effervescent Rayan Ait-Nouri.

How much Rayan Ait-Nouri cost Wolves

Ait-Nouri is the most recent talented wingback to emerge at Wolves, signing from French club, Angers for a price tag of just £9.5m. Described as an "incredibly dynamic" threat, he has been hailed for his ability to carry the ball, and his technical qualities.

Since joining the club, Ait-Nouri has made 120 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists, totaling 8,218 minutes played. It is the attacking firepower he gives the side that earns him his plaudits, with the ability to drive Wolves forward and deliver devastating crosses into the box.

Ait-Nouri was one of Wolves' most important players last season, making 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals, providing two assists, contributing to six clean sheets in 2,669 minutes played.

Ait-Nouri's transfer value in 2024

Since joining the club back in 2021 on a permanent deal for such a small price tag, Ait-Nouri's value has exponentially increased, with Wolves only willing to part ways with the Algerian for a whopping £60m fee according to reports over the summer. That is a crazy 531% increase compared to the £9.5m he was initially brought to the Midlands.

One side that was reportedly interested in the 23-year-old this summer, was Pep Guardiuola's Manchester City, having already done business with Wolves the season prior, to acquire Matheus Nunes for £53m.

So, how does he compare across the league? We have the answer.

Ait-Nouri vs Robertson & Gvardiol Stats (per 90 mins) Ait-Nouri Robertson Gvardiol Goals + Assists 0.17 0.20 0.18 xG 0.13 0.10 0.10 Progressive Carries 2.59 3.33 2.54 Progressive Passes 3.82 7.30 5.74 Shots Total 1.08 0.66 1.05 Key Passes 0.97 3.02 0.75 Crosses into Pen Area 0.15 0.59 0.09 Shot-Creating Actions 2.51 4.86 2.29 Tackles 2.74 1.80 1.94 Interceptions 0.61 0.70 1.07 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing Ait-Nouri to two of the best left-backs in the division, he ranks extremely close in some metrics, whilst others need context due to the quality of the clubs they are playing at. Gvardiol, being a more natural central defender, doesn't rank as highly in some attacking metrics, however, Robertson is a prominent figure going forward, holding width on the left at times for Liverpool.

Ait-Nouri averages 2.59 progressive carries per 90 and averages 2.51 shot-creating actions per 90, that's more than Gvardiol but fewer than Robertson). As a result, this could further increase - just like his value will - by playing for a more ball dominant side.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

The 23-year-old clearly offers defensive quality, averaging the most tackles of the trio - again these metrics are impacted by the quality of clubs they play for - whilst providing an extremely high level of technical ability, something that is desired at all top clubs.

Next summer could prove difficult to keep hold of the Algerian, especailly if he continues to impress and develop at the same rate he currently is.