Wolverhampton Wanderers’ may have endured a difficult start to the season under Gary O’Neil, but they have a squad filled with plenty of talent.

The Old Gold face one last Premier League clash before the international break, as they travel to London to take on Brentford. A loss will see them continue to be rooted to the bottom of the table.

The pressure might not be on O’Neil just yet, but he needs to get a tune out of his talented squad sooner rather than later, otherwise his position could become untenable.

Several players in the first team squad have seen their market value increase in recent months, most notably Joao Gomes, who was signed for a bargain fee last year.

What Wolves paid to sign Joao Gomes

Julen Lopetegui took over the reins at Molineux following a dismal start to the 2022/23 season which saw Bruno Lage sacked. One of the first things the Spaniard did was bolster his squad.

This saw Gomes arrive from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2023 for a fee in the region of £15m, which has since turned out to be a stunning piece of transfer business by the club, especially considering how much he is now worth…

Joao Gomes’ Wolves statistics

Last season, the midfielder missed just four Premier League games, scoring twice and grabbing an assist.

Previously hailed as “aggressive” and “quality” by his former teammate, Joao Moutinho, Gomes is one of the best players in the current Wolves side.

The 23-year-old has started every single top flight match this season, averaging an 88% pass success rate while also averaging over 50 touches per game, showcasing his ability to dictate the play.

Joao Gomes in the Premier League this season (per 90) Accurate passes 34.2 Tackles 3.7 Interceptions 0.8 Clearances 0.5 Total duels won 4.3 Possession lost 6.7 Via Sofascore

His tenacious side has also been on display too, as the South American has averaged an impressive 3.7 tackles per game, while he has also recovered 5.5 balls per match, proving he is effective defensively.

Indeed, when compared to his positional peers across Europe’s top five leagues, Gomes ranks in the top 1% for tackles per 90 (4.56) over the previous 365 days. This statistic indicates that his defensive work in the heart of the midfield is vital to making Wolves tick.

The best thing is, Gomes has yet to hit his peak yet, something which Wolves will hopefully get to see over the next couple of years.

There is no doubting the fact he is destined for bigger and brighter things though, therefore the Molineux faithful must enjoy him while they can, before he is potentially sold on for profit.

Joao Gomes’ market valuation at Wolves

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Gomes is now valued at €63m (£53m), which clearly suggests the Old Gold have hit the jackpot on the Brazilian gem, that’s for sure.

Indeed, this means he is worth a staggering 253% more than the £15m that was paid to secure his signature nearly two years ago.

If he continues his excellent performances, this valuation could continue to rise even further, ensuring the Molineux side make a substantial profit on him in the future.

It must be said, that while Lopetegui didn't leave a lasting not overly positive legacy at Molineux, the signing of Gomes was certainly something of a masterstroke.