Wolverhampton Wanderers’ tough start to the season will only get more difficult with their fixtures after the international break.

The Old Gold had a baptism of fire to begin the campaign, with fixtures against Arsenal and Chelsea, both of which ended in defeat, and a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest before the players dispersed for international duty.

Coming up after the break, the Midlands club host Newcastle United, before a tough Carabao Cup away trip to the Amex to face Brighton. Their fixtures only get tougher from there, and Gary O’Neil’s side must then face Aston Villa away, before playing host to Liverpool at Molineux.

The Midlands club will be hoping they can bounce back and pick up some shock wins, with their midfield being a crucial element to that.

Why the Wolves midfield is so vital

In Gary O’Neil’s fast-paced and transitional system, which places great emphasis on vertical football, the key part is arguably the midfield. They must have quality on the ball, to get it forward as quickly and efficiently as possible, and cover lots of ground without it.

It is fair to say that the options the Englishman has pieced together during his time at the club are certainly effective at that.

They looked to strengthen the midfield this summer by adding enterprising Brazilian midfielder Andre to their ranks. He signed for the club from Fluminense for upwards of £21m, and will bring excellent quality on the ball to their midfield.

Not only that, the Molineux side managed to make Tommy Doyle’s loan move from Manchester City permanent over the summer. The 22-year-old Mancunian had impressed during his spell for the Old Gold last campaign and featured 35 times in the centre of the park for O’Neil.

These players are complemented by the likes of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Mario Lemina, to make up an impressive core of midfielders who fit O’Neil’s system to a tee, and the Wolves boss will be hoping they can rally together and get some positive results in the upcoming games.

However, it will not just be these four players he will have to rely on in the middle of the park, with perhaps his most crucial midfielder proving to be a bargain.

Joao Gomes’ transfer value in 2024

The player in question here is Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes. The 23-year-old has been superb for O’Neil’s men since joining the club in January of 2023 and has gone on to make 52 appearances for the Midlands outfit.

He has proven to be a bargain for the Old Gold after they bought him from Brazilian side Flamengo on deadline day of the winter window 18 months ago. He cost just £15m and was brought in initially by Julen Lopetuegi before he left the club that summer.

His profile has been extremely effective in the manager's system. He is a destroyer at the base of midfield, but also good on the ball, able to distribute it quickly and kickstart attacks. Football scout Antonio Mango described him as a "fearless" talent.

Indeed, his defensive nous is also reflected in his FBref stats. The 23-year-old Brazil international ranks particularly highly within the past year for tackles and interceptions, averaging 5.11 per 90 minutes, ranking him in the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues. He also averages 1.82 blocks per game, which places him in the top 8%.

Gomes' defensive stats in the last year Stat (per 90) Number Tackles & interceptions 5.11 Blocks 1.82 Clearances 1.02 Ball recoveries 5.96 Dribblers tackled 1.51 Stats from FBref

Since joining Wolves, Gomes’ value has risen considerably, and he is now worth more than three times the amount they paid for him.

Indeed, this, Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign the midfielder from the Old Gold but were quoted £50m, a considerable amount more than the £15m they signed him for. It also dictates that, should the player keep improving, he could well be sold on more than Pedro Neto's £51.4m initial departure fee.

It has certainly proven to be a superb piece of business so far from Wolves. They invested in one of Brazil’s most talented midfielders, and have been reaping the rewards on the pitch. If they decide to sell Gomes, the Old Gold would be in for a large profit margin.