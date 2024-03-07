Wolverhampton Wanderers have been fantastic this season, with the arrival of Gary O’Neil looking like one of the signings of the season.

With 11 Premier League games to go, Wolves are already only three points behind their final points tally from last season, further highlighting the progress made.

Furthermore, their activity in the transfer market has enabled them to maintain sustainable success on the field, recruiting well after sales.

With that in mind, there’s a current Wolves player who was signed way before O’Neil’s reign, with a transfer value rising in price all the time.

What Wolves paid for Rayan Ait Nouri

In 2020, Rayan Ait Nouri joined the Wanderers on a season-long loan from French side Angers, and he instantly slotted into Nuno Espírito Santo’s left-wing back role, showcasing his “enormous potential,” as per Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

Over the 2020/21 campaign, the 5-foot-11 engine featured rather heavily in the Premier League, playing 21 times and picking up a goal and an assist.

The Algerian defender impressed enough for Wolves to buy him permanently at the end of the season, splashing £9.5m to acquire Ait Nouri’s signature after Bruno Lage had just entered the building.

The number three continued to thrive in his third season at the club, starting 20 matches, but last season he barely played at all, with both Lage and Julen Lopetegui benching Ait Nouri.

Nonetheless, his turn around this season has been fantastic to see, and his value is now reflecting his quality.

Ait Nouri’s transfer value in 2024

At the start of the campaign, O’Neil opted for a four-at-the-back formation up until Wolves’ 2-1 win against Manchester City in September, when he used a 3-4-3 variant.

From that point on, the three-back system has stuck, with Ait Nouri being deployed in the left-wing back position, which is where he can truly perform to his potential.

The 22-year-old has already started 20 matches this campaign, becoming a key player in Wolves’ intense, all-action approach that demands energy and technical class from the wide defenders.

In recent weeks, Ait Nouri has really stepped up, assisting Pablo Sarabia’s goal in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United, to the point where he’s now one of the most valuable players in the Wolves squad.

Wolves Squad Value Player Value Matheus Cunha £51m Ait Nouri £26m Hwang Hee-chan £26m Toti Gomes £26m Pedro Neto £17m Via CIES' Football Observatory

As you can see, only Matheus Cunha is estimated to be worth more than the former Angers ace, which is incredible considering he cost less than £10m.

This means that Ait Nouri’s value has increased by 173% since moving to the club, and if he keeps performing at the level he has this season, then that upward trend is only set to continue.

In short, there isn’t a better profile for Wolves left-wing back role, and they truly hit the jackpot by signing the flying fullback, who the club can now collect a healthy profit from if they do decide to sell him in the near future.