Still looking to sign another defender before the January transfer window slams shut, Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly submitted an opening bid to sign one particular target who Vitor Pereira loves.

Wolves transfer news

With just six days until the deadline, Wolves still have it all to do and find themselves one point adrift of safety to undo the good work that Pereira initially completed on arrival. Already this month, they've welcomed Emmanuel Agbadou to boost their defensive options but reports suggest that they're still looking for further reinforcements in that department.

Names such as Eric Garcia have been threatening to steal the headlines as he looks to complete a departure away from Barcelona, but it remains to be seen whether Wolves will swoop in and secure his signature. The former Manchester City man would certainly be an interesting option given his Premier League experience and those in the Midlands are in no position to wait for the perfect opportunity to arrive.

If it's not to be Garcia, however, then it looks as though those in the Midlands have set their sights on a defender who Pereira has worked with in the past. According to AS Marca, Wolves have now made an opening bid worth £1m to sign Bright Osayi-Samuel from Fenerbahce with Pereira keen to work with the versatile right-back for a second time.

With Southampton, Crystal Palace and Fulham also reportedly interested in Osayi-Samuel, Wolves will be hoping that their bid is enough to win the race for a player set to leave Fenerbahce for free when his contract expires at the end of the season.

In their final opportunity to sell, the Turkish club could hand Wolves a bargain deal before the transfer window slams shut and Pereira the chance to reunite with his former defender in the Midlands.

"Blistering" Osayi-Samuel could replace Ait-Nouri

With Rayan Ait-Nouri's future still in doubt at Molineux, it should come as no surprise to see Wolves turning their attention towards a player who can play as both a right and left-back this month. If their current star does depart amid links to the likes of Manchester United, then Pereira could swiftly welcome an option who previously played 21 games in his system at Fenerbahce.

A move to Wolves would also be a significant one for the Nigerian, who'd be completing a return to English football for the first time since leaving Queens Park Rangers in 2021.

It was during his time at Loftus Road that Osayi-Samuel earned impressive praise from former manager Mark Warburton, who told the Brent & Kilburn Times after victory over Cardiff City in 2020: "He's been very good in spells in games but today he was consistent from the first whistle to the 75th minute. I'm not sure many teams have that blistering pace. As long as he knows how to use it and that's the key for him learning the game."

Now, almost four years on from leaving QPR, Osayi-Samuel could finally get the chance to make his mark in the Premier League.