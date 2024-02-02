Wolverhampton Wanderers failed to make any new signings on deadline day as it appears Gary O’Neil is comfortable with the squad at his disposal.

While there were several outgoings, most notably Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva, it looked as though the Old Gold were going to sign another striker.

It was not to be for the club, and they missed out on a player who they had been linked with throughout the window, enduring a deadline day blunder in the process.

Wolves failed to make a signing on deadline day

The Molineux outfit saw Noha Lemina as their only signing during the whole window, but it could have been so much better.

They were linked with a move for Armando Broja during the previous few weeks, and as the deadline approached on Thursday evening, David Ornstein stated that the striker was available for a loan deal but had to choose between Fulham or Wolves.

A short while later, Ben Jacobs provided an update on the 22-year-old, saying that he was set to join the Cottagers and had a medical booked, therefore scuppering any chance of a move to the Midlands.

While he has not been the most prolific of strikers this season, O’Neil would have given him more regular game time and this may have boosted his confidence in front of goal.

If he hits the ground running at Fulham, the Old Gold could regret not perhaps moving for him sooner in the window.

Armando Broja would have been a dream for Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto has been on fire for Wolves this season, shining under the management of O’Neil, and is proving himself to be a real game-changer on the wing.

Indeed, the Portuguese winger has registered 11 assists in all competitions, including nine in the Premier League, as he has bounced back from the injury that ruled him out for stretches of last term, missing the 2022 World Cup in the process.

Neto has also created five big chances and averages 2.3 key passes per game in the top-flight, and the signing of Broja would have been perfect for the 23-year-old wizard, knowing there would be someone of his quality in the box to convert any chances.

The £40k-per-week gem has only started eight times this term, scoring twice, as he has had to play second fiddle behind Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea.

Lauded as an “animal” by writer Jacob Tanswell during his stint at Southampton during the 2021/22 campaign, and this was where he was most effective in front of goal.

The Albanian netted nine times in all competitions, with six coming in the top flight, and he demonstrated wonderful potential on the south coast.

If he can remain healthy and replicate those performances from a couple of seasons ago, he will prove to be an astute signing for Fulham.

With Wolves lacking in forward options, they could certainly rue not making a more concrete move for Broja, or any of the other strikers they were linked with, in the coming weeks.

The 4-3 defeat to Manchester United on Thursday evening showed that they can battle against the best, but time will tell if the qualities on show will be enough to earn them a top-half finish in the long-term.

At this moment in time, their failure to either raise the funds to sign Broja, or to negotiate a workable deal with Chelsea, looks like a big blunder as he could have been an exciting addition to play alongside the electric Neto in the final third for the Old Gold.