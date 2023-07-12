Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the midst of a very "bizarre" and "weird" summer transfer window due to the number of players they are selling and the price they are selling them for, claims journalist Ryan Taylor.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - what's the latest?

It hasn't been the transfer window that fans of the Old Gold would have been hoping for so far this year, nor would they likely have been expecting it.

It is the first year since the club's return to the Premier League that the Black Country club hasn't splashed the cash on new faces to help improve the squad, with the only signing thus far being goalkeeper Tom King, who joined from League One side Northampton Town and will be the clubs new third choice shot-stopper.

Instead of incomings, the club seems to be almost solely focused on outgoings at the moment, with some major names leaving the club over the last month.

The most prominent of all is undoubtedly club captain Ruben Neves, who, after six years with Wolves, joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in a club record sale worth £47m.

Others to have left include Conor Coady, Nathan Collins, Hayao Kawabe, Diego Costa, Joao Moutinho, and Adama Traore, who is currently a free agent.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Wolverhampton Wanderers' transfer window?

Taylor explained his bewilderment at the prices Wolves have been getting for their sold players.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I find the whole Wolves summer transfer window bizarre. They've had a lot of players, we've talked about it. But suddenly, they've found great deals for many of their outgoings.

"Neves leaving for £47m is unbelievable, although I know that's Saudi-related. But then you've got Nathan Collins. I find it weird that he's allowed to depart for £23m because he only cost £20m a year ago. He's probably not fancied by Lopetegui.

"Conor Coady has gone for decent money. Everton could have signed him for £4.5m, but they've now sold him [to Leicester] for £7.5m to £8.5m with add-ons."

Why are Wolverhampton Wanderers selling so many players?

The primary reason for the firesale that looks to be going on at Wolves this summer is concerns over the clubs' ability to remain within the framework of the Premier League's profit and loss regulations.

The regulations stipulate that a club cannot lose over £105m in a three-year period, with the punishment for doing so being anything from additional fines to points deductions.

According to The Athletic, the West Midlands side aren't currently expected to break these regulations, but another summer of free-spending without a significant amount of money coming in would definitely have tipped them over the line.

One of the biggest reasons as to why Wolves find themselves in this situation is because they have spent so much over recent years for relatively little reward. Last season, for example, the team spent over £100m on player transfers but failed to qualify for any European competitions.

With that in mind, the summer business at Wolves starts to make a bit more sense, and it might just be a summer in which the club has to avoid spending for the sake of their long-term health and Premier League status.