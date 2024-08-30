Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a busy summer, bringing in five players so far, as they look to build on an impressive 14th-place finish last season, finishing 20 points above 18th-place Luton who were relegated. They are also close to confirming the signing of Brazilian midfielder Andre from Fluminense.

With the transfer window shutting in a matter of hours, the Old Gold might well look to add another signing to their squad. Recently, they have been linked with one defender who could add experience and quality to a backline which has been depleted this summer.

Wolves target Premier League defender

The player in question here is West Ham United and Morocco centre-back Nayef Aguerd. According to a report from Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, the Molineux club are ‘interested in signing’ the 28-year-old before the deadline on Friday evening.

The Hammers number 27 is believed to be ‘out of favour at the London Stadium’ ahead of the 2024/25 season under new boss Julen Lopetegui. Wolves, who are targeting defensive reinforcements after selling captain Max Kilman to the East London outfit for £40m, want to sign him on a loan deal this summer.

Why Aguerd would be a good signing

Last season under David Moyes, the Morocco international had a sparse role to play at the London Stadium. He played just 28 games in all competitions, which included 21 games in the top flight of English football.

However, at the back end of the season, the 28-year-old did not have as much involvement as he did at the beginning of the campaign. Aguerd was not part of the West Ham squad for the final five games of the Premier League season.

Should the Old Gold get a deal for the Moroccon over the line this summer, they could well be signing a hybrid of former skipper Kilman, and 34-year-old Wolves defender Craig Dawson, who has also spent time playing at the London Stadium.

According to FBref, the West Ham defender is similar to both defenders, and it certainly rings true when comparing the stats of the trio. Like Kilman and Dawson, the West Ham number 27 is a brilliant box defender.

Per 90 minutes as per FBref, Aguerd averages 2.09 tackles and interceptions per game, compared to 1.88 for Wolves’ 34-year-old defender, and the new West Ham centre-back who averages 2.26. Standing at 6 foot 2, the Moroccan is certainly an imposing figure and wins an average of 2.33 aerial duels per game. In contrast, Kilman wins just 2.26 per game, but Dawson does lead the way with 2.57.

Aguerd, Kilman and Dawson defensive stats Stat (per 90) Aguerd Kilman Dawson Tackles and interceptions 2.09 2.26 1.88 Aerial duels won 2.33 2.26 2.57 Aerial duel win % 60% 70.5% 66.3% Clearances 4.13 4.79 4.9 Ball recoveries 4.95 4.66 4.08 Stats from FBref

The 28-year-old was described as a “superstar” by one journalist following the World Cup in Qatar and that certainly rings true when looking at the stats, which perfectly demonstrate the excellent box defender he is.

There is no doubt that Aguerd is out of favour at the London Stadium this summer, and with Wolves seeking reinforcements at the back, it could provide the dream solution for both parties.

The Old Gold can recruit a top Premier League centre-back to help with depth and quality at the back - even after bringing in 18-year-old Bastien Meupiyou from Nantes - whilst the Moroccan gets regular minutes in the top flight.