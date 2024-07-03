Wolverhampton Wanderers have three players representing them at Euro 2024 who will all be hoping to perform to as high of a level as what they managed to hit in the 2023/24 season with their club side. Gary O’Neil’s side finished 14th in the Premier League last campaign, an impressive placement in his first season in charge.

The trio of his players at the Euros are representatives of Portugal; namely, they are Jose Sa, Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo. Only two of those three have featured so far, with Jose Sa yet to make an appearance. It seems unlikely the goalkeeper will displace Diogo Costa from the starting lineup after his penalty heroics, barring injury.

Neto has featured in three out of Portugal’s four games so far, missing the round of 16 win over Slovenia. He started their final group game against Georgia, playing 75 minutes, and had 45 minutes off the bench in the second game. Semedo has yet to start but has played in all of his country’s games so far.

However, come the end of summer, the Midlands side may well be able to boast a fourth player in their squad who played at Euro 2024, following links to one of the tournament’s breakout stars.

Wolves target Euros sensation

The player in question here is Fenerbache and Turkey left-back Ferdi Kadioglu. The 24-year-old has impressed as his country reached the quarter-finals in Germany, where they will face the Netherlands, and he is now linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report from Turkish news outlet Milat Gazetesi, Wolves are one club who are interested in signing the exciting left-back over the summer transfer window. The article explains that Wolves are one of the sides who are 'closely following' Kadioglu, and could look to sign him this summer.

However, they will face major competition from elsewhere in the Premier League and the rest of Europe. The report states that London trio Arsenal, Fulham and West Ham are interested in signing the left-back, with competition coming from Germany in the form of Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen, and Spain with Atletico Madrid and Valencia also interested.

In terms of a price, Fenerbache will not accept any offers below £35m, after previously asking Dortmund for such a fee previously. The German giants bid £25m, but that was an offer turned down by the Turkish club.

Why Kadioglu would be a good signing

There is no doubt that Kadioglu has been a standout player in Turkey’s impressive Euro 2024 run so far. He has played 90 minutes in each of their four games, playing as a flying left-wing back who has impressed defensively and in the final third.

Against Austria in his side’s round of 16 victory, he was given a 7/10 for his performance by GIVEMESPORT. He was given plenty of praise, with one analyst - Ben Mattinson - hailing him as a "total footballer" for his display against Ralf Rangnick's team.

Should Wolves sign Kadioglu, he could be the ideal replacement for Rayan Ait-Nouri, who seems set to leave Wolves this summer. According to reports, Liverpool are thought to be keen admirers of the left-back.

In terms of pure goals and assists numbers, Kadioglu scored three times and registered five assists in 51 games, respectable numbers from left-back. Ait-Nouri played fewer games, just 38, and only scored one goal and registered two assists.

The Turkey international also puts up better creative numbers as per FBref, averaging 8.83 progressive passes per 90 minutes which ranks him in the top 1% of positional peers in leagues similar to the Turkish top-flight. He also averages 1.38 key passes, which ranks him in the top 17%. In contrast, as per Fbref, Ait-Nouri averages just 3.83 progressive passes and 0.97 key passes.

The Fenerbahce defender is also a wonderful ball-carrier, as he has shown in Euro 2024. Kadioglu averages 5.19 progressive carries and 3.98 carries into the final third, both of which place him in the top 1%. In contrast, the Algerian averages just 2.59 progressive carries and 1.85 carries into the final third per 90.

Kadioglu vs Ait-Nouri passing and carrying stats Stat (per 90) Kadioglu Ait-Nouri Progressive passes 8.83 3.83 Key passes 1.38 0.97 Passes into penalty area 2.60 0.50 Progressive carries 5.19 2.59 Take-ons attempted 2.77 4.44 Take-ons completed 2.08 2.40 Carries into final third 3.98 1.85 Stata from FBref

Both players are of a very similar profile; that is to say, fast, flying wingbacks who are able to contribute in the final third whilst also being excellent defensively. Kadiolgu’s 7.44 ball recoveries are slightly better than the 5.26 ball recoveries per 90 of Ait-Nouri.

It certainly seems like a deal Wolves should pursue if they sell their star man. They would be able to add a like-for-like replacement to their squad, whilst keeping a profile that O’Neil would be able to effectively utilise in his system. For a fee of around £35m, it could be a superb investment for Wolves.