A Wolves transfer target whose value has skyrocketed by 1000% has reportedly received bids from their Premier League rivals, acting as a blow for Gary O'Neil.

Wolves transfer news

Wanderers' season has arguably petered out a little in recent weeks, sitting 11th in the Premier League table and not winning in their last four matches in the competition. It has still been a positive campaign overall, with O'Neil impressing after a tumultuous summer, but further signings will be needed in the next transfer window.

One player who has been linked with a move to Wolves at the end of the season is Mohamed Amoura, with the Union SG attacker scoring twice in the Europa League this season. The Algerian could link up effectively with Matheus Cunha if he completes a move to Molineux, having been hailed for his "superb run of form" and for being "incredibly prolific" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

It looks as though attackers could be high up on O'Neil's list of transfer targets in the summer, with Southampton striker Che Adams also seen as a potential addition. It would be third-time lucky for Wanderers, who have seen him as a strong option for some time, and he could arrive on the cheap because he is out of contract at St Mary's this summer.

Away from possible attacking additions, there could also be new faces who arrive in midfield, and Leicester City ace Wilfred Ndidi is believed to be wanted at Wolves, having impressed for the Foxes in the Championship this season, but no doubt wanting to be back playing Premier League football.

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati is another example of a talented player being linked with Wolves, even though he has struggled to make an impression on loan at Brighton this season, only starting three league games and scoring twice in 17 appearances in the competition overall.

Gary O'Neil suffers Wolves transfer blow

According to a new update from DZ Foot [via Sport Witness], West Ham have made a concrete bid for Amoura, acting as a setback for O'Neil and Wolves.

The Hammers are thought to be in the "best position" to snap up the 23-year-old, offering €15m (£12.7m) for his signature, which is admittedly €5m (£4.2m) short of their valuation. His club are expected to try and cash in on him this year however, after increasing his valuation "tenfold in one season".

This is an undoubted blow for Wolves, considering West Ham appear to be the front-runners to sign Amoura ahead of next season, and it is now a case of whether Wanderers can respond by offering a similar amount.

A tally of 21 goals in just 37 Union appearances speaks volumes about his productivity in front of goal, and he has also netted six times in 22 caps for Algeria, showing that he can shine at international level.

Wolves will hope that there is another twist in the saga, but for now, it does look as though Amoura is most likely to be heading to their Premier League rivals, which would be a tough one to take.