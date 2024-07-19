Wolves have been handed a boost on the transfer front as it has emerged that one of their targets will definitely be sold this summer as things stand.

Tricky summer for Old Gold

It has been a mixed summer for Gary O'Neil's side so far. They parted ways with club captain Max Kilman, with the Englishman joining Premier League rivals West Ham United and former boss Julen Lopetegui in a £40m deal. Though it provided welcome funds for the Midlands outfit, it is certainly a massive hole to fill in the Molineux rearguard, with Kilman having played every minute of their Premier League campaign in 2023-24.

But there have been additions to give Wolves fans hope too. They beat Chelsea to a deal to sign highly rated full back Pedro Lima, while they also shelled out 15m euros (£12.6m) to sign SC Braga talent Rodrigo Gomes.

Meanwhile, O'Neil's side have made Tommy Doyle's loan move from Manchester City permanent, and have added Norweigian attacker Jørgen Strand Larsen on loan from Celta Vigo, who has already set himself the challenge of outscoring friend and compatriot Erling Haaland.

There remains a fear that more outgoings could be on the way though, with all of Matheus Cunha, Joao Gomes, Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-Chan having been linked with moves away already this summer and interest likely to be formalised between now and the end of the transfer window.

That money will be able to be reinvested in the side, but for now it seems as though they remain on the hunt for bargains. And in their search for one particular option, they may have been handed a boost.

Striker exiled from training amid contract standoff

Now, reported Wolves target Tommy Conway has been made available following a contract standoff. The Bristol City striker scored 10 times in the Championship last season, and was part of the Scotland squad at EURO 2024, though he did not make it off the substitutes bench.

Tommy Conway in the Championship 2023/24 Appearances 39 Goals 10 Minutes per goal 229 Shots on target per 90 0.91

Now down to the final 12 months of his £2,500 a week deal in the South West, he has refused to pen a new deal and has as a result been asked to train with the U21 side, his manager Liam Manning explained.

"Tommy has had a contract offer on the table, which is an excellent offer," said Manning. "This has been turned down, and not negotiated with the player expressing a desire to leave.

“The decision has been made for him to train with the U21s, with the focus wholly on players who are fully committed to what we are trying to achieve".

Bristol City are therefore keen to sell him this summer, with the club only set to receive compensation were he to leave on a free transfer in 12 months time. Valued at £3m by Transfermarkt, the 21-year-old may be a savvy pickup for O'Neil's side if they can fight off competition for his signature. However, it is added at this point that no "tangible" offers have been made for the youngster as of yet.