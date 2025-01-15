Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping that their form can pick up across the second half of the season, in order for them to avoid relegation. A poor start to the campaign has left them reeling in 17th place in the Premier League.

However, new manager Vitor Periera has overseen three out of four positive results, specifically two wins and a draw, in the top flight to start his tenure. The Old Gold must improve things defensively, given they have conceded 45 goals this term in the Premier League, more than any other side.

Thus, it might not be a sunrise they are looking to recruit one Premier League defender to bolster their backline.

Wolves target Premier League defender

The player in question here is Brighton and Hove Albion defender Adam Webster. It has been a tough season for the centre-back down on the South Coast, and he could be in line to depart the AMEX Stadium this winter.

According to a report from Molineux News, the West Midlands club could make a move for the Englishman before the window slams shut in February. The report explains that Webster ‘is a player Wolves like and have done for a while’, suggesting they could make a move for him in the next couple of weeks.

In terms of a price for Webster, nothing was specified by Procter in this report. However, it does not seem like it would be too costly of a deal to get over the line, given the 30-year-old is valued at £10m by Transfermarkt.

Why Webster would be a good signing

Sadly, it has been a really tough season for Brighton defender Webster in the 2024/25 campaign. He has been ravaged with injuries, missing a total of 13 games and 81 days with a thigh issue.

With that in mind, it is perhaps unsurprising that he has played just seven games for Fabian Hurzeler’s side this term across all competitions.

Only four of those appearances have been starts, with one coming in the Premier League and three in the EFL Cup. That included a game against Crawley Town, in which he scored and was captain.

Indeed, the defender could end up being the long-term replacement for Max Kilman, who left Molineux over the summer for West Ham United.

He cost the Hammers £40m, but that was not money that the Old Gold reinvested at centre-back in the previous transfer window.

Kilman was fantastic for the Midlands outfit during his time at the club. He made 151 appearances in total, captaining the club in his final season. He also managed to score three goals and grab three assists along the way.

As far as a replacement for the Hammers defender goes, Webster could be the man Wolves are looking for. Their defensive statistics from 2023/24 on FBref are similar, and he is arguably an upgrade on the ball.

The Brighton star averaged 6.3 progressive passes per game last season, compared to 3.08 for Kilman, backing up previous claims from pundit Jamie Carragher, who said that Webster's "passing out from the back, with both feet, is better than any other English central defender".

Focussing on their defensive stats, the similarities are there to see. Both players read the game well and are aerially dominant. Webster averaged 4.96 ball recoveries and won 2.6 aerial duels per game last season. Comparatively, the former Wolves skipper averaged 4.66 ball recoveries and won 2.26 aerial duels per game.

Webster & Kilman defensive stats compared Stat (per 90) Webster Kilman Ball recoveries 4.96 4.66 Aerial duels won 2.6 2.26 Tackles and interceptions 2.36 2.26 Clearances 3.39 4.79 Blocks 1.26 1.68 Stats from FBref

As the stats suggest, Webster is a “phenomenal” player. At least, that is what football analyst and host of The Overlap: The Breakdown, H, described him as. He would be able to replace the leadership and the defensive quality that Kilman brought to Molineux.

Webster could be an excellent option for the Old Gold as they continue their fight against relegation.