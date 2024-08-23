Wolverhampton Wanderers’ tough start to the season began the way that many expected it would, with a 2-0 defeat away to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The Midlands club had a mountain to climb in order to get a positive result against the club who have come second on the table for back-to-back seasons.

Indeed, Gary O’Neil’s side succumbed to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka which put them to the sword and meant they left North London without a point to show for their efforts. Interestingly, it was the two goalscorers who assisted each other, with Saka’s cross for the Germany international a particularly good pass.

Next up for the Molineux side, they host Chelsea, who also lost their first game of the season 2-0, to Manchester City. That game will see the return of Pedro Neto to the club he left just a few weeks ago, to seek a new challenge at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves have not made too many major moves in the transfer market so far, but O’Neil may wish to see his side strengthened before the deadline on the 30th of August. They have recently been linked with one man who could add quality to their team.

Wolves target Championship defender

The player in question here is Sheffield United and Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic. The 25-year-old defender impressed for the Blades last term despite their relegation from the Premier League and has now been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Midlands club are thought to be ‘interested’ in doing a deal for the Bosnian this summer, following the departure of former club captain Max Kilman. O’Neil’s side view the Sheffield United man as the perfect replacement for the centre-back, who joined West Ham United for a fee of £40m.

However, they will not be alone in their quest to sign Ahmedhodzic before the transfer window slams shut next week. Newly promoted side Ipswich Town are ‘set to join Wolves in the battle’ for the star's signature, as they look to bolster their squad further in a bid for survival this season.

In terms of a price, prior reports have indicated that he could command a fee of around £20m this summer.

Why Ahmedhodzic would be a good signing

The Bosnian was crucial for the Blades last season, although he could not help keep them in the Premier League after they finished bottom of the table. He played 31 games last term and has already featured twice this season in the Championship.

In terms of being a like-for-like replacement for Kilman, it would be a good option given the fact they are both excellent box defenders. When comparing their FBref stats, the pair are very similar. The Sheffield United centre-back averaged 3.37 tackles and interceptions compared to 2.26 for Kilman, and 4.66 clearances compared to 4.79 for the West Ham man.

Ahmedhodzic vs Kilman defensive stats Stat (per 90) Ahmedhodzic Kilman Tackles and interceptions 3.37 2.26 Ball recoveries 3.64 4.66 Clearances 4.66 4.79 Blocks 1.46 1.68 Stats from FBref

Like the former Wolves skipper, the Blades number 15 is very tall, standing at a giant 6 foot 5 with Kilman slightly shorter at 6 foot 4. With that in mind, it is unsurprising they are so dominant in the air, with Ahmedhodzic averaging a 58% aerial win rate per 90 minutes, and the Englishman Kilman 70.5%.

The Bosnia international has a reputation for handling some of the world’s best strikers with ease, including Erling Haaland. That was noted by football analyst Ben Mattinson, who pointed out that he “kept Haaland quiet for [the] majority of the game” when Sheffield United met Manchester City at Bramall Lane last term.

For an affordable fee like £20m, the signing of Ahmedhodzic could be an astute pick up for Wolves. They are looking for a like-for-like Kilman replacement, and given the Bosnian’s proficient box defender ability, he could be the perfect choice to help strengthen things at the back.