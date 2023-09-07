Wolverhampton Wanderers completed the signing of Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle this past transfer deadline day, on a season-long loan with an option to buy for a fee of around £4.3m.

Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola once described Doyle as a “special” player, after he stood out for the Sky Blues in an FA Cup win in February 2021.

The 21-year-old gem comes into a struggling Wolves side who have just three points from the opening four games, leaving them in 15th place heading into the international break.

Doyle is one of eight new arrivals over the summer at Molineux, and fans will be hoping he can fill the void of recent departure Matheus Nunes, who went in the opposite direction joining Manchester City in a £53m move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, respected journalist and transfer insider Dean Jones has offered an exciting insight into what Wanderers fans can expect from their new man.

What did Dean Jones say about Tommy Doyle?

Jones has stated that Doyle’s potential influence on this Wolves side should not be underestimated.

When asked whether Gary O’Neil should introduce Doyle immediately into the Wolves side after the international break, he replied:

“I think so because Wolves are obviously now producing the results that people feared might be coming their way at the start of the season.”

He continued on Wolves’ start to the season:

“They started okay when they went to Manchester United and put in that performance, so it looked like they might be okay and there had been a few flashes under O'Neil that suggests they could get out of this.

"But they need the new signings to come into the team now and start getting settled. I think Doyle is one I'm particularly excited to see start to show what he is capable of.

"The early joy that Wolves felt from the start of the season is now gone, but somebody like Doyle undoubtedly has the potential to reignite something in that Wolves team."

Where does Doyle fit in at Wolves?

The 21-year-old whiz impressed in the Championship last season on loan at Sheffield United, as they gained promotion back to the Premier League. He played 33 times in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting seven for his teammates.

For Wolves, Doyle can expect to be one of two more central midfielders, which since the absence of Nunes has included the young Joao Gomes, alongside the more experienced Gabonese midfielder, Mario Lemina.

Upon arrival, sporting director Matt Hobbs waxed lyrical about the City academy gem, stating that he "ticks a lot of boxes" and is "something different" in the engine room, via the club's official website.

It is likely he will be part of Wolves’ squad when the West Midlands side return to action on the 16th of September, where they host in-form title hopefuls Liverpool at Molineux.

O’Neil has already expressed his delight with his new signing stating the addition of his quality will really “affect games at this level,” hinting at Doyle’s readiness to feature in a game of high magnitude.