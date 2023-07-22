Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Manchester City starlet Tommy Doyle, who has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs.

Doyle, a central midfielder, has shown promise on loan at various clubs, including Sheffield United, where he provided goals and assists.

With the departure of Ruben Neves, Wolves need to find a player who can fill the void and Doyle could be the perfect fit based on his similar playing style and statistics.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Manchester City starlet Tommy Doyle, as Julen Lopetegui seeks a rebuild this summer.

The Spaniard has offloaded almost £80m worth of talent in sales this transfer window, leaving the Old Gold with plenty of room to introduce reinforcements ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Could Wolves sign Tommy Doyle?

As reported by journalist Rudy Galetti via GIVEMESPORT earlier this week, Wolves are named as one of the clubs eyeing City’s 21-year-old sensation, Doyle.

Galetti told the site that the youngster is “followed by several Premier League sides, including Wolves.”

Valued by FootballTransfers around £2.5m, Lopetegui could grab a bargain this summer in a player that has caught the eye of a number of clubs.

How good is Tommy Doyle?

Deployed as a central midfielder, with the ability to play in a deeper role in the middle of the park, the 21-year-old could be a coup for Wolves, who have seen two players of the same position vacate.

Both Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho bid farewell to Molineux following the 2022/23 season, leaving an opening in central midfield for some fresh talent to take to the stage.

Hailed as “superb” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Doyle has spent the past few years away from Manchester on various loan spells, including Hamburg, Cardiff City and most recently Sheffield United.

Making 33 appearances in the Championship for the Blades, the 21-year-old registered three goals and four assists in their successful quest to promotion to the Premier League.

The Englishman provided a creative outlet from midfield, in a way similar to the style of Neves, who was one of Wolves’ orchestrators of play with attributes that will see him missed in the Midlands.

By capturing Doyle, Lopetegui could emulate the threat of the former skipper with a youthful spark, in a player that has displayed statistical similarities to the £47m gem.

When comparing the two based on their respective 2022/23 campaigns, it’s clear to see the level of talent that Lopetegui could rejuvenate his side with Doyle.

As per FBref, Neves averaged an impressive 6.50 progressive passes and 0.95 key passes per 90 in the Premier League last term, closely followed by the City starlet who averaged 5.68 progressive passes and an impressive 1.70 key passes per 90 for Sheffield.

Like Neves, the youngster also provides cover in front of the defence to keep the engine room ticking, as highlighted by his 1.51 tackles and 1.31 blocks made on average per 90 in the Championship last season.

Bidding farewell to Neves was a sorry goodbye for Wolves, who enjoyed the prowess of the 26-year-old in midfield for six campaigns prior to his exit.

Finding a similar player to the Portuguese international is difficult when taking into consideration his legacy at Molineux, however, the Old Gold could catch a trick in their interest of Doyle, who could be a suitor to take the throne.

With interest elsewhere indicated with reference to the 21-year-old’s future, the Spaniard should strike fast in the bid to obtain the midfielder, who could bridge the gap and ease the woes following his captain’s exit.