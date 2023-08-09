Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle, as the club eye a silver lining amid the summer chaos.

Julen Lopetegui left the club on Tuesday night and had been vocal over his thoughts on the club’s financial issues, as he admitted that he was “worried” about his squad’s chances in the upcoming Premier League season.

With added financial pressures and doubts in the dugout, Wolves need a ray of light to shed some clarity on the dull outlook at Molineux at present.

Could Wolves sign Tommy Doyle?

As reported by Alan Nixon of The Sun, the Midlands outfit are named as potential competitors to Celtic in the bid to obtain Doyle.

The coveted 21-year-old starlet is set to be the subject of another loan spell away from the treble winners, after excelling in the Championship last term at Sheffield United.

A loan move could be a viable option for the Old Gold with their economic situation in consideration, in a swoop that could land them a talented prospect to bolster their midfield.

How good is Tommy Doyle?

Highlighted as one of the “fantastic talents” in City’s academy by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Englishman could be the added bit of quality essential to Wolves’ current squad.

The side has lost a significant number of players due to sales and contract expirations, with little evidence to suggest that replacements can be made to increase depth and replenish departed quality in the side.

Deployed primarily in central midfield, Doyle enjoyed an impressive individual campaign with the Blades on the road to the promotion to the top-flight.

In 33 Championship appearances, the 21-year-old gem showcased the complete feel to his game in the engine room, showing strengths in both offensive and defensive roles in the middle of the park.

As per FBref, the Manchester-born star averaged 1.51 tackles and won 51% of his total duels, averaging 2.3 per game to communicate his ability to protect the defence and be considered an assured presence in midfield.

Ending the season with seven goal contributions, coming in three goals and four assists, Doyle has attacking strengths in his game, highlighted best through his precision in getting the ball forward through his distribution.

Averaging 5.68 progressive passes, 1.12 progressive carries and a dominating 1.70 key passes per 90 for Sheffield United in the Championship, the youngster showed why he is in demand this summer for another spell away from the Etihad.

For Wolves, the Old Gold could restore the aura of a former departed youth prospect, who also shone at Bramall Lane on a loan spell.

Morgan Gibbs-White departed Molineux last summer on a permanent basis after working his way through the club’s academy.

The midfielder flourished at Sheffield United during a season on loan in the Championship in the 2021/22 season, before he left Wolves on his return to sign for Nottingham Forest after being given only slim chances to show his worth in the Midlands.

Like Doyle, the Englishman showed the second-tier his ability in releasing the ball, averaging 5.97 progressive passes and 1.73 key passes per 90 for the Blades that campaign, via FBref.

With similar strengths to their game relayed by their averages at mirrored stages in their careers, Wolves could snatch up a talent that could give them a similar calibre of talent to their departed academy graduate.