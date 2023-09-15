Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a challenging year so far, with the club undergoing a tough 2022/23 campaign and an even more difficult summer break.

The Old Gold were bottom of the table on Christmas Day of 2022, however turned things around under Julen Lopetegui to secure survival.

The extent of the club’s financial issues came to light just prior to the opening of the transfer window, leaving the former manager restricted to who he could bring in.

As a result of the mishaps with funds, Lopetegui left his post as manager just five days before Wolves’ Premier League opener of the 2023/24 campaign, replaced swiftly by Gary O’Neil.

Luckily, the club had a host of talent that they could offload this summer to generate the much-needed funds in the attempt to balance the books, with their biggest sales coming from Nathan Collins, Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes.

While Neves spent six years at Molineux, both Collins and Nunes were purchased only the summer prior to their exit, with the Old Gold managing to gain profit on both players at the time of their sales.

Purchased for £20.5m and sold to Brentford for £23m, the defender had fallen out of favour with Lopetegui during his short time in the Midlands, however, Nunes’ departure was far more of a shock.

How much did Wolves sign Matheus Nunes for?

Signed for a club-record fee of £42.2m in August 2022, the midfielder’s arrival at the club was highly anticipated, with him showcasing his talents in his home country at Sporting CP.

The Old Gold have a strong track record of hiring from Portugal thanks to the work of Nuno Espirito Santo and Jorge Mendes, however, not all new signings are instant hits. Nunes is perhaps a glowing example of that.

What was the reaction when Matheus Nunes signed for Wolves?

In signing Nunes, Wolves were getting a 23-year-old with the world at his feet, a player dubbed “one of the best players in the world” the season prior by Pep Guardiola.

City had defeated Sporting 5-0 in the Champions League, with the playmaker still earning a right to applause as he shone for his dejected side.

For his boyhood club, the youngster was equipped in central midfield, utilised both offensively and defensively, with attributes that charmed those around him and caused problems for the opposition.

U23 scout Antonio Mango hailed the midfielder as a “top quality” player before his move to Wolves, supported by his numbers in the 2021/22 campaign in which he shone in Liga Portugal.

As per FBref, the lively gem shone in the middle of the park for Sporting through his ball-carrying strengths, averaging 3.42 progressive carries and 2.85 successful take-ons per 90 that season.

With Joao Moutinho entering the later years of his thirties at the time, it was the logical move for Wolves to hire a refreshed source of class in midfield, which was achieved in principle by capturing Nunes.

The 23-year-old arrived as the Old Gold’s record signing, carrying the weight of being lauded as “one of the best players in Portugal” by journalist Pedro Sepulveda following his unveiling as a Premier League player.

Was Nunes really worth over £42m?

Nunes arrived in what was a difficult season for Wolves, with the club starting the campaign poorly under Bruno Lage, who was sacked as a result.

Steve Davis then took the reins temporarily before Lopetegui arrived, causing disruption in the squad and a particularly difficult atmosphere to adapt to.

All in all, the £42.2m signing lacked the ability to showcase his true value during his short time at Molineux, showing glimpses of what he could do, but nothing near enough to warrant his hefty price tag.

In a total of 41 appearances in gold, Nunes scored one goal and registered one assist in all competitions, communicating his lacklustre start to life in England.

While the one goal he did register was nominated for the goal of the season, the midfielder failed to impose himself to the level that he did at Sporting, as highlighted by the drop in his averages compared to the 2021/22 season.

As per FBref, in the Premier League the Portugal international averaged 2.15 progressive carries and 1.61 successful take-ons per 90, displaying lesser averages than those on show in Liga Portugal.

Despite not fulfilling his full potential and expectations, after a year with the club, Nunes was on the move again, with market activity that was predicted by Sepulveda along with his praise.

Where is Matheus Nunes now?

Portuguese journalist Sepulveda told Sky Sports that the now 24-year-old would be talked about in the “next transfer window” following his arrival, with him envisioning that the midfielder would move on if he hit the ground running in England.

Although he didn’t blow fans away to the level that was expected, Nunes was snatched up by Manchester City on deadline day, after a period of uncertainty over his future.

Sepulveda anticipated a “huge transfer” at the point of the Portuguese star's arrival, which came in the form of a £53m move to the treble winners.

Nunes’ exit was far from pretty, as he retaliated to O’Neil’s initially rejected bid for him from City by refusing to train or play, subsequently forcing the player to be sold.

The Old Gold eventually agreed a deal for his services in the final hours of the transfer window, gaining a profit from the price they paid for him and giving the 24-year-old the outcome he’d pushed for.

Perhaps if the midfielder had performed at a higher level at Molineux, his sale wouldn't have been negotiated, however considering his single goal and his average Sofascore match rating of 6.77, the deal was sanctionable.

From high levels of excitement to hitting reality in what was a complicated season for Wolves, the club made a profit of over £10m on the 24-year-old, with his career in the Midlands amounting to a single goal.

Like any young player signed for a high price and waxed lyrical about, the first impressions were promising for Wolves, however, the side will now adapt to life without the 24-year-old after a year of simply sufficient performances.