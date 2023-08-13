Highlights

After much speculation, Julen Lopetegui and Wolverhampton Wanderers have gone their separate ways. The unrest has finally reached its conclusion and transfer insider Dean Jones has offered more insight to on the situation that has been labelled as “quite worrying”.

What led to Julen Lopetegui’s dismissal?

Julen Lopetegui took over at Molineux with the club at the foot of the Premier League table.

Relegation was looming for Wolves and the Spanish manager worked his magic, dragging them away from the drop zone and retaining their top-flight status.

The start of the new season is just days away, with Wolves set to visit Old Trafford on Monday night to get their first taste of 2023/24. It remains to be seen whether a new manager will be in charge when they cross paths with Manchester United.

As per The Guardian, “the grumbles of discontent have rumbled since Lopetegui suggested the goalposts had moved, claiming he learned the severity of Wolves’ financial constraints only at the end of last season.”

Lopetegui hasn’t had an easy time of it in England and many would say that he kept Wolves up against the odds.

He said: “All this uncertainty around Lopetegui has been very unsettling as the season gets underway.

“This has been hovering over them for a couple of months and would have been better for everyone if he had just left when he thought about it first time around. I know a few people at the club have become a bit tired of the complaining and were a bit disappointed in just how it continued to drag on - but I’m sure he has his own version of that to tell too."

So, who is Gary O'Neil?

O’Neil has had a similar experience of management in the Premier League to Lopetegui given that they both avoided relegation against the odds. Bournemouth were the bookies' favourites to return straight back to the Championship but he did a stellar job on a limited budget and steered the Cherries to a 15th placed finish.

Rather unluckily, he has been replaced in spite of this with Andoni Iraola swapping Rayo Vallecano for the job at the Vitality Stadium. O’Neil now has the chance to make Bournemouth rue this decision as it takes over at the helm of Wolves.

As previously mentioned, the finances of the club paint a stark picture but he will still have a lot of talent in his arsenal, though some signings can't be ruled out as Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell are being linked with a move.