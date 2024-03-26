Wolverhampton Wanderers are thought to be keen on signing a new forward who has been compared to Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez.

Wolves eyeing new striker

Gary O’Neil was left extremely frustrated during the January transfer window, with those at Molineux failing to bring in a new attacker after allowing Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva to leave on loan.

There were targets in mind in the winter, such as Armando Broja, who ended up joining Fulham on loan from Chelsea and Yuri Alberto from Corinthians, with a deal even agreed for the latter. O’Neil said at the time:

"We didn't manage to get a nine done. There were a few that I really liked and we couldn't afford any. We could afford some, but not ones that I thought would help us. The group is the group and we get to work on trying to maximise it.

"I don't want to go through what ifs. It's important Sasa plays and I don't think he'd have played much for us. It's important that Fabio plays and he wouldn't have played much for us.”

However, attention will soon be on the summer transfer window, with Wolves currently sitting pretty in the top half of the Premier League, even potentially having one eye on a European spot.

A new striker is once again being mooted in the media, with Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah the latest name to be linked with a move to the Old Gold. Reports have suggested that Wolves are readying an offer to sign Nketiah, who is also wanted by Brentford and Crystal Palace, but there appears to be another new name on the agenda.

Wolves interested in Stephano Carrillo

According to reports abroad in the last 48 hours, Santos Laguna forward Stephano Carrillo ‘is making waves and promises to be the next big star of world football’.

The 18-year-old has been compared to Nunez due to ‘his robust physique and surprising speed’ and it is claimed that Wolves are showing a ‘real interest’ in securing Carrillo’s services. Despite talks not being underway, it is added that ‘the possibility of a transfer during the upcoming summer transfer period seems increasingly likely’.

Carrillo, an out-and-out centre-forward, has scored an impressive 26 goals in 33 appearances for Mexico at U17 level and has only just turned 18 years of age.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has labelled Carrillo’s pace, finishing, off-the-ball movement and physicality as very strong strengths, while also saying:

“Stephano Carrillo is a product of the Santos Laguna youth academy. He is considered to be one of the most talented teenagers in Mexico. In February 2023, he was the leader of the Mexican team during the CONCACAF U-17 Championship, leading them to victory and earning himself the prestigious top scorer award. He made his professional debut on 19 February 2024 in the Liga MX Clausura game against UNAM Pumas.”

Wolves could be on to a future star, and by the looks of things, a move appears to have a good chance of materialising ahead of the 2024/25 season.