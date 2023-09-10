Wolverhampton Wanderers have sold some huge names over the years with a list of star players adding to the list this summer.

Molineux has seen some change this year, with players, managers and coaching staff coming and going, as the club aims to battle their way out of their financial storm.

The Old Gold had a summer of financial restrictions due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rulings, leading to the sales of the likes of Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins and most recently, Matheus Nunes.

Those three sales alone generated over £100m for the side, with the deadline day departure of Nunes to Manchester City amounting to a club record £53m departure.

Wolves made a profit on each of the three highlighted deals, with reference to the price they initially purchased the players for, recording some strong business moves to add to their list of cash-generating exits.

While this summer caught the headlines in terms of star departures, last summer under Bruno Lage marked another strong sale of Morgan Gibbs-White, and it's a move that could continue to be profitable for the Midlands club.

How much did Wolves sell Morgan Gibbs-White for?

Sold to Nottingham Forest in a deal worth a staggering £42.5m in total, Wolves received an initial payment of £25m for the services of Morgan Gibbs-White.

The deal that included an additional £17.5m in add-ons based on performance could still earn Wolves going forward, with the club having a sell-on clause remaining in his contract.

If the Englishman was sold by Forest this summer, the Old Gold would have received 15% of the profit, which has now expired, however, a 10% sell-on fee remains active past the point of his first year, via Express and Star.

Were Wolves right to sell Gibbs-White?

Considering the form that Gibbs-White has displayed at Forest, there’s some expectation that his value will rise to promote a significant sell-on fee in the future.

Steve Cooper’s side bid farewell to Brennan Johnson for a price of £47.5m, hinting at just how much the former Wolves academy star could one day exit for.

The success of the Old Gold’s sale of the 23-year-old is based on the fact that he cost the club nothing, with the midfielder rising through the ranks at the academy before impressing in the first team.

At the point of his exit, Gibbs-White had made 88 senior appearances for Wolves, scoring just three goals and registering one assist, making his move to the City Ground all the more profitable.

In hindsight, the Stafford-born star's talents could have been utilised to the benefit of those at Molineux last season, considering just how well he’s performed so far for the Reds.

Lauded as being a "menace in the final third” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Englishman contributed to 13 goals in his debut season at Forest, scoring five and assisting eight in 35 Premier League appearances.

Averaging a Sofascore match rating of 7.28 in the 2023/24 campaign so far, his form seems to be continuing, adding to the prospect that he could follow in Johnson’s footsteps by becoming the next big sale.

This outcome would certainly be positive for Wolves, who would once again profit from their academy starlet, who despite having an innate talent, was sold at the perfect time by the club as they hit the jackpot.