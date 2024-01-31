Wolverhampton Wanderers have reached an agreement to make their first January signing under Gary O’Neil, according to David Ornstein.

Wolves January window so far

O’Neil has done a solid job since arriving at Molineux days before the campaign got underway and has Wolves clear of any relegation worries in the Premier League.

In fact, Wolves could go into the top half of the league standings with a win over Manchester United on Thursday evening, but behind the scenes, sporting director Matt Hobbs and co could be working on some deadline day deals.

So far this month, the focus has been on outgoings, with the likes of Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic joining Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively until the end of the season. Hobbs said at the beginning of the month that replacements could be brought in for any players leaving on loan.

“We dealt with the most pressing profit and sustainability issues during the summer in a positive and proactive way, so while Gary knows we’ll support him if we can, we’re also not going to put ourselves in any danger whatsoever.

“If players have gone out on loan, we can look to replace them, but they’ve got to be better than what we’ve got. The boys have done unbelievably well, and we have some talented young players coming through who want more minutes off the bench, but if we can improve what we’ve got, and help Gary and the squad be more competitive, then we will, within the financial position."

It has been quiet regarding incomings so far, but that now looks about to change on the penultimate day of the window.

Wolves reach agreement for Lemina

According to reliable reporter Ornstein, Wolves have now reached an agreement to sign Noha Lemina, younger brother of Mario Lemina, from Paris Saint-Germain following initial rumours at the beginning of the month. A move looks set to be a loan but will include an option to make it permanent in the summer.

Lemina, just 18 years of age, has impressed in France with PSG’s youth sides, contributing to 17 goals in 36 games for the U19s. He’s currently on loan with Serie B side Sampdoria, but that looks set to come to an end following the agreement with Wolves.

Noha Lemina's versatility (Transfermarkt) Positions played in Right winger Left winger Attacking midfielder

As can be seen, Lemina has the ability to play in a variety of attacking positions, so it’ll be interesting to see how O’Neil uses him over the coming months. Lemina now looks set to be alongside his older brother in the Midlands, and who knows, Wolves may have found themselves an attacking gem, should the teenager keep going from strength to strength at Molineux.