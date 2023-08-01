Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers could eventually be stumped in their bid to land Bristol City playmaker Alex Scott as they struggle to scramble funds together to acquire the England youth international, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Is Alex Scott moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

As per The Express & Star, Wolves are in a precarious position with regard to their pursuit of Scott after seeing separate bids of £18 million and £20 million turned down for his services by Bristol City.

The report states that the money needed to sign the 19-year-old is 'unavailable' due to a risk of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, potentially putting their efforts to buy Scott in doubt.

Football Insider have revealed that Bristol City chairman John Lansdown is holding out for a fee of £25 million before he will agree to sanction the Guernsey-born playmaker's exit from Ashton Gate.

Last term, the youngster established himself as a key player for Bristol City, registering two goals and five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Over the course of the window, Bournemouth, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan have all been linked with Scott, which is a testament to his potential despite his relative inexperience in the game.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Wolves could eventually be upended in their efforts to land Scott as his other suitors may spot an opportunity to take advantage of their financial irregularities.

Jones stated: “This has become very frustrating. One week ago, Wolves looked like they might be able to start moving forward, but these FFP fears continue to hold them back.

“So... While they have intentions over a third bid for Scott, they must be careful. I still think they can get him, but that is as long as no one else makes a massive bid while they are trying to clear more players from the squad, but it’s a bit at risk as we get to August and a key time for recruitment.

“At some point, someone will meet Bristol City’s valuation, and sources close to the selling club say there is not much optimism of Wolves stepping forward with £25m in the coming days.

“But, at the same time, others touted, like Spurs, aren’t moving either. If anyone is a threat, it might be Bournemouth. They have gone a little quiet and may be working on something.”

What now for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

In all honesty, Wolves have endured a torrid transfer window and only Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty and experienced stopper Tom King have been added to Julen Lopetegui's thin squad as new additions this summer, as per Transfermarkt.

Big-name departures such as Ruben Neves and Nathan Collins haven't helped their cause, while dressing room presences such as Diego Costa and Joao Moutinho have also left the building, which is hardly cause for optimism around Molineux as the new Premier League campaign draws closer.

Wolves had been in negotiations with West Ham in an attempt to acquire veteran full-back Aaron Cresswell ahead of the new campaign; however, the Hammers pulled the plug on any notion of a deal as a fee couldn't be agreed between both parties, as per The Daily Mail.

Old Gold boss Lopetegui has admitted he is "worried" about the size of the squad he has to work with at Wolves this term and the collective anxiety around the club is likely to continue the longer the window drags on if further reinforcements don't appear between now and the close of play in the market.