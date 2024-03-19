Highlights Wolves aiming for new striker to bolster attack despite solid season.

After exceeding expectations during the current Premier League season, it now looks like Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to build on a solid campaign by targeting a new striker.

New striker top of O'Neil's wishlist

Even the most optimistic of Wolves fans were worried about their team's prospects at the start of the season. Now sitting ninth in the table and just three points away from European football, it is clear that Gary O'Neil has done an excellent job since taking over at Molineux.

Despite their success this season, it is clear that at the top of Wolves' wishlist for the summer could be to sign a new striker. The partnership of Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha has yielded a combined 19 goals in the Premier League however, it is still clear that the side is crying out for an out-and-out number nine.

The recent signings of Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic have failed to hit the ground running with both now playing their football elsewhere and their futures in the Midlands looking uncertain. Regarding incomings, Wolves have previously shown an interest in Bologna's Scottish international Lewis Ferguson as well as coming close to signing Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto during the January window.

Wolves enter race for Nketiah

As first reported by TEAMTalk, Wolves have joined the queue of Premier League sides looking to sign Eddie Nketiah. The Arsenal striker is currently on the radar of Crystal Palace, Fulham and Brentford with the Midlands outfit now hoping they can convince the 24-year-old to move to Molineux.

With the Gunners seemingly destined to sign a striker this summer, it seems that Nketiah's time in North London may now be coming to an end. The forward has been with Arsenal since his youth however, the Englishman's departure could be key to make space for new signings.

On the fringes of the first team for much of his time at the Emirates, it is logical that Nketiah is now seeking greener pastures as he approaches the peak of his career. Despite struggling for action on the pitch, this season has seen the striker earn his first call-up to the English national team as well as the 24-year-old's first career hat-trick in October's 5-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Hailing Nketiah's performance against the Blades, Mikel Arteta was quick to sing the praises of the England international, telling the press:

“For me, he’s top-level.”

“I’m really happy for him, an academy player to experience in the Premier League a hat-trick. He needs to enjoy the moment. He fully deserves it and hopefully there are many more to come".

“He’s got an eye for goal. You look at the stats from his last 10 years. What he’s done is remarkable and he needs minutes, opportunities and service and if he gets that, Eddie is going to score goals, that’s for sure.”

With Wolves crying out for a striker and with Nketiah likely to be shown the door this summer, bringing the forward to Molineux could be what takes O'Neil's side to the next level.