After the chaos of their pre-season, which ended with the departure of Julen Lopetegui just before the Premier League season got underway, Wolverhampton Wanderers were left in no-man's land. The arrival of Gary O'Neil quickly added some stability at Molinuex, however, and the Midlands club have since shown plenty of signs that their top flight status will remain intact in the current campaign.

O'Neil, fresh from what some may believe was an unfair dismissal at Bournemouth, has bounced back at Wolves, with his side's victory over Premier League champions Manchester City one of the highlights of the season for fans and neutrals alike. Now, with the chaos settling into calm at the club, Wolves reportedly have their eye on the January transfer window, and could make a move for a target they tried for in the summer.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

O'Neil didn't really get the chance to make his mark on his new side during the summer transfer window, having arrived days before his side's Premier League season kicked off against Manchester United. Nonetheless, the Wolves transfers already in place to welcome the likes of Matheus Cunha on a permanent basis have more than helped the former Bournemouth boss to get off to a solid start.

Player Price Matheus Cunha €50m (£43m) Jean-Ricner Bellegarde €15m (£13m) Santiago Bueno €12m (£10m) Boubacar Traore €11m (£9m) Enso Gonzalez €6m (£5m) Matt Doherty Free Tommy Doyle Loan Tom King Free

Now, the latest Che Adams transfer news suggests that the Midlands club could make a move for the forward in January. Steve Madeley of The Athletic wrote in the Wolves mailbag, when asked whether Wolves would go back in for Adams in January:

"I wouldn’t rule it out entirely but I don’t believe he will be the first-choice option. Missing out on Adams in the summer was a blow for Wolves but the positive is that it gave the recruitment team more time to research alternatives, and I suspect they will have a bigger list to choose from in January, hopefully with some more exciting and cost-effective options on it."

How has Che Adams performed this season?

Like Southampton as a whole, Adams got off to the perfect start in the Championship, scoring three goals in his first three games. Since then, however, he has failed to find the back of the net in six starts, as the Saints' struggles continue to pile up under Russell Martin. In a difficult run of form, Adams may well have his eye on a January move, especially after a summer departure failed to come into fruition for the Scotland international.

At his best, the forward has earned plenty of praise at Southampton, including from Martin Keown, who told Match of the Day last season, via HampshireLive: "I thought he was outstanding when he came on. Brendan [Rodgers] said that his team stopped playing when they scored but they started playing, Southampton, when Che Adams came off the bench.

"He really did look powerful target man, holding the ball up really well. Suddenly they could get their wing-backs forward and they started to pepper a nervous Leicester."