Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on making their first January signing under Gary O'Neil and are in the advanced stages of tying up a deal for a talented gem, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Wolves eyeing January deals

Wolves have enjoyed an encouraging Premier League campaign despite initial doubts from som over their capabilities at the beginning of this term and will now break off from English top-flight duty to face Brentford in the FA Cup third round on Friday evening.

Nevertheless, incomings and outgoings will be on the mind of O'Neil and his counterparts at Molineux as the 40-year-old looks to trim some areas of his squad in order to add quality reinforcements.

Of course, Portuguese outcast Fabio Silva has already left the building this month and will spend the rest of the season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Rangers, and could be joined in his departure by fellow striker Sasa Kalajdzic, who is being courted by Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Most fans will be concerned more with where shiny new arrivals may arrive from over the course of January and West Ham United star Said Benrahma is said to be a target for the Old Gold; however, Fulham and Olympique Lyon are also keen to sign the Algeria international, as provided by Foot Mercato.

Arnaut Danjuma is also believed to be of interest to the latter and it remains to be seen whether their move for the Everton loanee would rule them out of a move for Benrahma. Nevertheless, the Old Gold now look to be close to making their first signing of the January window, according to new developments detailed by Romano.

Taking to social media platform X, transfer guru Romano has shared that Wolves are now close to signing Paris Saint-Germain youngster Noha Lemina, brother of current player Mario, on loan for the rest of the campaign, with a deal now in the advanced stages.

The 18-year-old is currently on loan at Sampdoria and his spell there will be terminated in order to facilitate a move to Molineux, while the Old Gold are also likely to have an option to buy him outright, potentially prolonging his stay in the West Midlands if things go well.

Gabon-born former France Under-17 international Lemina didn't make a single first-team appearance during his time at Sampdoria; nevertheless, featured ten times in total across various underage competitions, scoring twice in the process (Lemina statistics - Transfermarkt).

Noha Lemina's versatility (Transfermarkt) Positions played in Right winger Left winger Attacking midfielder

Despite his youthful complexion, the prodigious talent could now have an opportunity to stake his claim for regular minutes at Molineux and potentially win himself a permanent move to England.