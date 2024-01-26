Gary O'Neil and Wolves, who have allowed Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic to leave on loan this month, have been linked with numerous new strikers during the transfer window. It recently emerged that they had expressed an interest in Chelsea's Armando Broja, who may be available on an initial loan with an obligation to buy for £35m at the end of the season.

It's also been reported that Wolves have made PSG an offer to take Hugo Ekitike for the second half of the campaign, with an option rather than an obligation to make the deal permanent. There's a belief in some quarters, though, that Southampton's Che Adams in the Championship may be the most realistic target given that Wolves have limited funds available for a transfer. Now, as we approach the deadline on 1 February, yet another name has emerged.

Wolves part of Diallo race

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Wolves are interested in Habib Diallo at Al-Shabab. O'Neil's side have been in contact with the Saudi Pro League club over a potential transfer, but there's also interest from former club Strasbourg, as well as Lorient, Lille and Bayer Leverkusen.

Diallo is apparently struggling to adapt to life in the Middle East, which is why he's open to making a swift return to European football this month. Al-Shabab intend to drive a hard bargain but are open to loaning him out if they receive an appropriate package. Further developments are expected in the coming days.

Diallo can hit 20-goal heights again

Diallo is currently representing Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, and it remains to be seen whether that proves a complicating factor in any deal. He'll likely be enjoying himself at the tournament, having started all three group games and scored in a 3-1 win over Cameroon. Senegal were the only side to pick up maximum points, and they've set up a round-of-16 clash with hosts Ivory Coast on Monday.

Al Shabab would have regarded the 28-year-old as quite the coup after his prolific season in France. He ranked sixth in the league's scoring charts after reaching the 20-goal mark, and he only needed three spot-kicks to do so. That placed him inside the top ten across Europe's big five leagues for non-penalty goals, even though Ligue 1 team plays fewer games (34) than the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga (38).

Diallo did out-perform his xG by 2.2, but even if that isn't sustainable, he still has the tools to be prolific. And beyond putting the ball in the back of the net, he's a major handful for defenders, having won the second-most aerial duels (135) in the French top-flight and drawn the seventh-most fouls (64). He could be hugely effective in a target role man if O'Neil is willing to use him that way.

While he's only managed to find the net once in the Saudi Pro League so far, Wolves would hope he can rediscover top form in an environment where he's happier and can truly enjoy his football.