Wolves have made their first move to sign a new player ahead of a number of Premier League rivals, according to a new report.

Wolves planning for summer transfer window

Those at Molineux and Gary O‘Neil may well be looking ahead to the 2024/25 season, with the club’s push for European football this season now faltering.

Tuesday evening’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Burnley has seen Wolves drop points in three of their last four fixtures, with a potential battle now on for a top-half finish.

O’Neil once again vented his frustrations at the club’s business in the January transfer window following the point at Turf Moor.

There have been transfer targets mentioned ahead of the summer, especially in attack. Wolves are expected to sign teenage forward Stephano Carrillo from Mexican side Santos Laguna and they are also readying an offer to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal ahead of Brentford and Crystal Palace.

The Old Gold are also in pole position to sign Southampton striker Che Adams, but there could also be additions at the back going off a new update.

According to reports in Spain in the last 48 hours, relayed by Sport Witness, Wolves have made contact to sign UD Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles.

The 26-year-old has been linked with rivals Aston Villa, as well as Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, but it is Wolves who have made first contacts over a potential deal.

Valles, who was previously on the books with Real Betis, has been with Las Palmas since 2018 and has been a regular in recent years.

In fact, the shot-stopper helped Las Palmas win promotion to La Liga with 19 clean sheets in 34 appearances, and he has also impressed in the Spanish top flight.

Alvaro Valles best performances 2023/24 WhoScored rating Athletic Club 1-0 Las Palmas 8.37/10 Sevilla 1-0 Las Palmas 8.04/10 Real Madrid 2-0 Las Palmas 7.95/10 Deportivo Alaves 0-1 Las Palmas 7.72/10 Las Palmas 1-0 Getafe 7.63/10

For example, his Transfermarkt valuation stood at just €1m less than 12 months ago, but that figure has now rocketed to a career-high €15m. Valles also recently spoke about the possibility of being called up by Spain ahead of Euro 2024 following his eye-catching displays.

“I’m not aware of anything. I’m focused on the collective success of the team. We all want to finish as high as possible in the standings, to make history. Individual awards, if they come, are welcome. But the main thing for me is the collective. Praise can be debilitating, that’s why I always keep my feet on the ground.”

A move to Molineux this summer looks like it could be one to watch, with Valles potentially the long-term successor to Jose Sa.