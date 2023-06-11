All the transfer speculation surrounding Wolverhampton Wanderers at the moment seems focused around those who could be on their way out rather than those arriving.

Joao Moutinho is moving on following the expiration of his contract, while Adama Traore has been tipped to depart and speculation surrounding Raul Jimenez refuses to go away.

On the back of a frustrating couple of years for the Mexico international following a long-term head injury lay-off, it has been reported he is weighing up a big-money offer on the table from Saudi Arabia.

Rather than seeing that as a blow, however, it could well prove to be a transitional moment should the club bring in an exciting replacement.

The Express & Star recently reported that Wolves remain interested in signing talented young Chile international Dario Osorio, who would very much fit into the category of an exciting signing to plug the gap left by Jimenez.

Who is Wolves target Dario Osorio?

Osorio only made his senior bow for Universidad de Chile in April last year, but he has certainly caught the eye across his 44 appearances for the club.

Indeed, aged just 19, the teenager has already earned a couple of caps for Chile's senior side and has been linked with Serie A quartet Udinese, Bologna, Sassuolo and Atalanta.

The youngster scored seven goals in 27 league appearances last season and, while he has yet to find the net in nine outings this campaign, he remains hot on the lips of transfer experts.

ESPN reporter Luis Miguel Echegaray has described Osorio as a 'quality prospect' and one of the 'brightest' players to emerge from Chile, a nation that has produced the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal in recent times.

Osorio is said to be 'fast, brave and a headache for defenders', which would make him a great fit for Julen Lopetegui at Wolves.

As well as attracting interest from Italy, ex-Universidad de Chile ace Johnny Herrera (as quoted by Bolavip), claimed last year that West Ham had made a £5.5m offer for the Chilean, with Leicester City also making a formal approach.

Osorio will need to improve his scoring output, which can come more naturally with age and experience, but he has already showed plenty of potential and is also not afraid to put himself about, as shown by the eight yellow cards he has collected in his short career to date.

The "flamboyant" youngster - as hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - has also won 2.68 tackles per 90 minutes this year, as per FBbref, compared to 0.64 for Jimenez, who often appears to lack the fight for a battle.

Osorio - who has also been labelled the "jewel of Chilean soccer" by former boss Raul Torro - is not necessarily ready to be thrown straight into the first team, but with a valuation of a reported £6.7m, he is a smart option for Wolves and will offer something different to Jimenez, who has simply - rather unfortunately - failed to reach his previous heights since returning to action.

Jimenez has scored just six goals across 39 appearances in the past two Premier League campaigns - a far cry from his peak in 2019-20 when scoring 17 goals in 38 games.

On wages of £100,000 a week, according to Capology, and with his valuation diminishing, it now makes sense to turn a new page without Jimenez in the squad.