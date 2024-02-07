Whether it's this summer or further down the line, Pedro Neto seems destined to leave Wolves eventually. Even though he's only played 14 Premier League games this season, he ranks third in the assist charts (eight), and on a per-90 basis, he leads the way outright (0.63).

Inevitably, that form has attracted the attention of some of the best sides in the country. Arsenal have a "long-standing admiration" for Neto, while Manchester City like him too. A move away from Molineux was never on the cards in January, but it will become increasingly difficult to hang onto him.

From that point of view, it might be wise for Gary O'Neil to find a ready-made replacement even before the Portuguese's inevitable exit - ideally a young, left-footed right-winger. One potential candidate who fits the bill has already emerged.

Wolves eye up Cozier-Duberry

According to Fabrizio Romano, Wolves are interested in Amario Cozier-Duberry at Arsenal, along with fellow Premier League side Newcastle and European clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Anderlecht.

The 18-year-old is in talks with Arsenal over a new contract ahead of the expiry of his current deal in the summer, but no agreement has been reached yet. Wolves, then, are lurking in the hope of snapping him up for free in case negotiations "collapse".

Saka may help Wolves sign Cozier-Duberry

There's no doubt that Cozier-Duberry is one of the biggest talents in the Arsenal academy right now. Across 37 games for the under-21s, he's scored 12 goals and provided 18 assists, having also been involved in 18 goals in his 31 outings for the under-18s.

This season, he's netted seven times and set up a couple more in 13 games overall, with five goals and two assists at Premier League 2 level. Only one Arsenal player - Khayon Edwards (seven) - has scored more in that competition, and only two players aged 18 or under - Spurs' Will Lankshear (12) and Chelsea's Leo Castledine (nine) have posted more goal contributions.

Rank Premier League 2 player (18 or under) Club G+A 1 Will Lankshear Spurs 12 2 Leo Castledine Chelsea 9 3 Amario Cozier-Duberry Arsenal 7 4 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 7 5 Dominic Ballard Southampton 6

At the international level, meanwhile, Cozier-Dubbery has now amassed eight caps for England's under-19s, bagging three goals, and he looks very likely to feature in the squad for this summer's European Championships.

Mikel Arteta has already recognised his talent by taking him to Dubai for a first-team training camp last month and naming him on the bench for a Champions League game against Sevilla earlier this season, but he may not extend his deal unless he sees a clear pathway to the first-team. With Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli both 22, the winger positions seem to be occupied long-term. If he has any doubts at all, then Wolves may hope to be the team who capitalise.