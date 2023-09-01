When it comes to pre-season preparations, to say that Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a summer to forget would be an incredible understatement.

For the majority of pre-season, the Midlands club were under the guidance of Julen Lopetegui. With the Premier League season on the horizon, however, the Spaniard and the club parted ways, resulting in Gary O'Neil's arrival.

If things couldn't get any worse from there, having lost Ruben Neves at the end of last season, Manchester City then came in for Matheu Nunes in a move that looks set to be successful.

Left searching for a replacement, Wolves are reportedly set to make a second approach for a Premier League midfielder.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

After bidding farewell to the likes of Neves and Raul Jimenez, Wolves have welcomed five reinforcements, with one of those being a permanent deal for Matheus Cunha. To their credit, too, the Midlands club haven't got off to the worst of starts, winning once in their opening three Premier League games and deserving a result at Old Trafford.

Reportedly set to lose Nunes, however, Wolves could yet endure a busy end to the summer transfer window, which could include the arrival of Harrison Reed.

According to The Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella, after seeing their first bid for the midfielder rejected by Fulham, Wolves are set to return with a new offer before the deadline.

Reed remains an important part of Marco Silva's side, however, featuring in every game so far this season. And, with that said, it remains to be seen just how much the Cottagers will demand for their midfielder, who earns a reported £41k per-week.

Should Wolves sign Harrison Reed?

Replacing Nunes with Reed would be surprising business for Wolves, but that's not to say it wouldn't be smart. The Fulham man can play in both defensive midfield and in a slightly more advanced role.

With that said, Reed may even be an upgrade on Nunes, especially when you consider the fact that he outperformed the Portuguese midfielder in the Premier League last season, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Passes Goals Assists Blocks Harrison Reed 102 3 4 54 Matheus Nunes 94 2 2 38

The number of blocks that Reed made last season was particularly impressive, and is an ability that Wolves could really benefit from, given their position as a side who will find themselves sitting slightly deeper than others against certain teams.

Silva is certainly a fan of the Englishman, though, potentially making the deal a difficult one. The Fulham manager previously heaped praise on Reed, saying, via The Athletic, after his side defeated Swansea City a couple years ago: “I congratulated him straight away, because he had a very good game. I think it was his first 90 minutes this season. I congratulated him on the way he played 90 minutes.

"He’s playing in a different position and he is adapting really well. I know he can be very good in the No 6 position, but he can play a little bit higher up the pitch with his mobility as well.”