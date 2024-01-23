Gary O'Neil and Wolves have found their hands partly tied in this month's transfer window. In order to make sure they comply with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules, the club had to target an £80m profit during last year's summer transfer window. Aided by the high-profile departures of Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves, they managed it, but they're still "sailing close to the wind".

There are a few ways for Wolves to do business even in the midst of these constraints. One of those is to sign players on an initial loan with an option or obligation to buy, delaying payments until a later accounting period, and another is to reinvest money generated through further sales, but Wolves haven't been able to do that, instead simply loaning out the likes of Fabio Silva, Sasa Kalajdzic and Goncalo Guedes.

Instead, Fosun have prompted the club's recruitment staff to "unearth gems from the cheaper end of the market", and based on a report on Tuesday, they may have found one.

Wolves eye Bergvall amid Man City interest

According to talkSPORT, Wolves are interested in 17 year-old Lucas Bergvall at Djurgarden. The Midlands outfit are thought to be "keen" on a move for the rising star, but they do face some pretty daunting competition.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are also "tracking" Bergvall, while Barcelona are hopeful of signing him too. Wolves will have to put together a rock-solid pitch in order to beat off two clubs of that stature.

"Superb" Bergvall is already a record breaker

Journalist Maxi Angelo has dubbed midfielder Bergvall "one of the biggest talents in Scandinavia", while football talent scout Jacek Kulig also regards him as "one of the most talented teenagers" in the region and a "superb product".

Djurgarden paid €900k to sign him from Brommapojkarna at the end of last year's winter window, and while that may not sound like a lot to Premier League audiences, it was the second-biggest outlay in the club's history and their largest for over 20 years.

In his first season with the club, he appeared in 25 Allsvenskan games and started 11, including five in a row at the end of the season (a run where he scored his first two goals). He was the only player born in 2006 to start a game in the division, and played almost ten times the number of minutes as the next-best player in that age group.

In a further illustration of his potential, he's already earned international recognition, with Sweden handing him his debut in a friendly win over Estonia earlier this month. At 17 years, 11 months and 10 days, he's the second-youngest player to feature for the senior side in the 21st century after Newcastle's Alexander Isak (17 years, three months and 18 days), and he's also the youngest midfielder to play for them in the modern era.

Djurgarden sporting director Bo Andersson confirmed last month that the club have already been in "contact" with Barcelona over a possible deal, though they haven't got as far as negotiating a fee. It's thought that he'll cost up to £8.5m, the kind of outlay he could easily pay back over a long career at Molineux.