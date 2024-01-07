Wolverhampton Wanderers are open to strengthening in the January window and have now initiated contact with a player who could be tempted by the prospect of a move to the Premier League, according to a report.

Wolverhampton Wanderers look for financially advantageous deals...

Undoubtedly, Wolves have had to navigate choppy waters over the last six months or so, owing to issues with Financial Fair Play, which they will be keen to avoid encountering in the January window under Gary O'Neil.

According to The Telegraph, the Old Gold will eye a net-zero transfer window and loan signings will become a priority at Molineux as O'Neil's men look to be financially prudent in the market. Bringing in a striker and a winger is on the agenda in the West Midlands as they look to avoid the pitfalls of recent times regarding wasteful expenditure.

West Ham United striker Danny Ings has become a name of interest to Wolves after falling out of favour at the London Stadium. Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic have left a void needing to be filled in the final third and the former England international is admired by the Old Gold.

Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho is also on Wolves' radar following his return from a temporary spell in the Bundesliga at RB Leipzig; however, any decision the Reds take to loan him out once again will be dependent on available first-team opportunities for the 21-year-old. Now, an alternative target has come to light for Wolves as they aim to bolster their forward line this month, according to a fresh report.

Wolves accelerate Hugo Ekitike pursuit...

According to reports in France via Sport Witness, Wolves are accelerating in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike, who would be available either permanently or on loan this month. The outlet claim that the Old Gold have now contacted the player and his entourage to discuss a potential move.

Five similar players to Hugo Ekitike (FBRef) Player Club Matheus Cunha Wolverhampton Wanderers Cody Gakpo Liverpool Joshua Zirkzee Bologna Federico Chiesa Juventus Mikel Oyarzabal Real Sociedad

Despite this, his wage is believed to be the main stumbling block to any potential switch and the Reims-born man would need to make concessions to make an exit from the Parc des Princes possible, though he could be tempted by the prospect of plying his trade in the Premier League.

Frozen out at his current club, France Under-21 international Ekitike, who has previously been labelled "very special" by former boss Oscar Garcia cited via Chronicle Live, has made just one substitute appearance in Ligue 1 this campaign.

Ekitike has netted four goals and laid on four assists in 33 appearances for the Parisian giants all in; however, Wolves clearly see him as someone who could discover his best form at Molineux (Ekitike statistics - Transfermarkt).