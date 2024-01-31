Wolverhampton Wanderers look set to be active in the final hours of the January transfer window and have reportedly made their move for another "devastating" striker.

Lemina to join Wolves

So far in 2024, Wolves’ focus has been on outgoings, with a number of players departing on loan. There is still time for additions to be made before Thursday evening’s deadline, with sporting director Matt Hobbs hinting at the possibility of a few new faces arriving at Molineux, saying earlier this month:

“We dealt with the most pressing profit and sustainability issues during the summer in a positive and proactive way, so while Gary knows we’ll support him if we can, we’re also not going to put ourselves in any danger whatsoever.

“If players have gone out on loan, we can look to replace them, but they’ve got to be better than what we’ve got. The boys have done unbelievably well, and we have some talented young players coming through who want more minutes off the bench, but if we can improve what we’ve got, and help Gary and the squad be more competitive, then we will, within the financial position.

“Let’s focus on the players we’ve have in the building. Gary has spoken about developing the players that are here and I think all of them have improved under him, and that will continue to be the case. A lot of the time solutions lie within, but if we can help, we of course will.”

One player who appears to be on the cusp of joining Gary O'Neil's side is Paris Saint-Germain youngster Lemina. An agreement has been reached to sign the younger brother of Mario Lemina on loan with an option to buy.

After the teenager, though, it looks as if Wolves are working towards a significant striker signing.

Wolves make Broja approach

While talks are underway for Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto, Wolves have also made a late approach to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea. However, the transfer expert stated that the Blues have turned down any talks over a deal, perhaps ramping up the importance of the move for Alberto.

Recent rumours suggested that Chelsea may have been willing to do business for Broja in a deal worth £35m, however, with it being so late in the window, it looks as if a transfer is now unlikely.

The 22-year-old has played less than 700 minutes of football at Stamford Bridge this season, so could’ve been open to the idea of a move to the Midlands.

He also previously impressed on loan at Southampton previously in the Premier League, with former defender Sergio Porrini previously hailing the Albania international.

"From last year to this year he has grown a lot and at Southampton he exploded. His greatest qualities are in his progression, especially with the ball at his feet. With the necessary comparisons, he is a bit reminiscent of Leao in how he becomes unstoppable if he extends the ball into space However, he is less good with his back to goal, in constructing the action, but in spaces he is devastating."

A move for a striker could be one to watch before the deadline then, but it looks as if it won’t be Broja.