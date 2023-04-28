Wolverhampton Wanderers are thought to be keen on signing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer, 90min report.

What’s the latest Wolves transfer news involving Loftus-Cheek?

Julen Lopetegui appears to be guiding the club to safety after picking up three Premier League wins in the last four games.

Wolves are now just three points away from the magic 40-point tally, with club officials seemingly eyeing possible signings ahead of Lopetegui’s first full season in charge.

One player who seems to be of interest is Loftus-Cheek, who actually scored at Molineux back in 2018.

90min reporters Graeme Bailey and Tom Gott shared an update on Loftus-Cheek’s future in the last 48 hours. They claimed that Chelsea are open to offers for the midfielder, who is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs including Wolves, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leicester, Newcastle and West Ham.

However, AC Milan are also interested and the player is thought to be intrigued by the idea of moving to the San Siro.

Should Wolves sign Loftus-Cheek?

Loftus-Cheek, hailed as a “dangerous” player by journalist Josh Bunting, will soon be entering the final 12 months of his £150,000-a-week Stamford Bridge contract.

The 27-year-old is primarily a central midfielder but can play in a holding role or on the right-hand side, showing that he could be a versatile option for Lopetegui.

He has now made 150 senior appearances for the Blues, with 28 of those coming this season in a range of midfield positions.

It has been a disappointing season on the whole for Chelsea, and as per WhoScored, Loftus-Cheek has averaged a match rating of 6.57/10. However, that score is actually better than a number of Wolves midfielders including Mario Lemina, Joao Moutinho, Pablo Sarabia and Boubacar Traore.

Therefore, for the right price, Loftus-Cheek could prove to be a shrewd signing at Molineux, and by the looks if it, it could be one to keep an eye on over the coming months.