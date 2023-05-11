Wolverhampton Wanderers are thought to be leading the race to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer, Sky Sports report.

What’s the latest Wolves transfer news?

Wolves guaranteed another season of Premier League football over the weekend after hitting the 40-point mark with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. Plans now appear to be turning to the transfer market ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first full season in charge, with a number of players linked with a move to Molineux in recent days.

Attacking additions are seemingly high on Wolves’ wishlist with links to Sporting CP winger Nuno Santos, whereas talks are also thought to be underway with Tottenham’s Lucas Moura. Alongside wide forwards, a new striker could be on the cards, with the club appearing to be in a good position to sign Gyokeres over the coming months.

Sky Sports News’ Bela Shah shared a Wolves transfer update regarding Gyokeres. Relayed by Football Daily on Twitter, the presenter said that Wolves “are the leading club in the Premier League for his signature this summer”.

“Wolves are interested in signing Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres. One source has told Sky Sports News they are the leading club in the Premier League for his signature this summer. There are no ongoing negotiations to sign the player yet, however, and whether or not Coventry are promoted from the Championship will also be a decisive factor.”

Could be just what Lopetegui needs…

Gyokeres, who netted 17 times in the Championship last season, has enjoyed a career-best campaign in 2022/23. The Sweden international has scored 21 times and provided 10 assists in 46 games, playing a key role in helping the Sky Blues finish in the top six.

The 24-year-old will now be looking to win promotion with Coventry via the playoffs, but if they fall short, their loss could be Wolves’ gain.

You could argue that a new forward is desperately needed at Molineux, with Wolves the lowest scorers in the Premier League with just 30 goals in 35 games so far. Gyokeres is just nine goals shy of matching that, and he has also provided more assists than any Wolves player.

Therefore, Wolves may be hoping that Middlesbrough come out on top against Coventry in the playoffs, leaving the door open for them to begin talks to sign the forward described as "unplayable" by teammate Maxime Biamou.