Wolves didn't make any signings in the January transfer window, which may be a source of frustration for Gary O'Neil. They came close on at least two occasions, backing out of a deal for Yuri Alberto over the demands of his agents and competing for the loan signature of Armando Broja before he chose to join Fulham.

O'Neil knew that as Wolves worked to ensure their compliance with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, he had a very limited budget available, but he was under the impression that loaning out Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic to Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively would free up the necessary funds.

Looking ahead, there's a feeling that Wolves' summer business may be dictated by the level of interest in their star players, a group that includes winger Pedro Neto.

Neto interest may force Wolves' hand

According to Pete O'Rourke and Football Insider, Wolves may have to sell Neto this summer to raise money for incoming transfers. Fosun know that they must part with "one or two top players" in the off-season, and Neto is expected to be the most coveted.

While Wolves would ideally like to keep him at Molineux, he's already being targeted by teams both in the Premier League and in Europe, and they're in a position where they have to "sell to buy big".

"Incredible" Neto could be a lucrative sacrifice

Neto's output in the league this season has been nothing short of amazing when you consider his limited minutes. In just 14 Premier League games (13 starts), he's set up eight goals, which is unsurprisingly enough to rank him top of the leaderboard for assists per 90. He also sits fifth for goal-creating actions per 90, further highlighting the extent of his impact.

Rank Premier League player Club Ast/90 1 Pedro Neto Wolves 0.63 2 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 0.53 3 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 0.53 4 Jeremy Doku Man City 0.51 5 James Maddison Spurs 0.51

O'Neil has unsurprisingly been raving about the Portuguese, praising not only his quality but also his discipline and tactical awareness. Speaking in September, he said: "He has been absolutely incredible for the six or seven weeks I have been here. I am really pleased with where Pedro is at. His work rate, the way he trains, playing within the shape and structure and taking information on board. He is incredibly talented and physically very gifted as well."

The big question, then, is how much Wolves could get for Neto. It's previously been suggested that they'll demand £60m for his services, which would represent the most lucrative sale in the club's history. Manchester City, who initially broke that record by signing Matheus Nunes last summer, are thought to be keen, as are Arsenal, so Fosun may hope they can drum up a bidding war.