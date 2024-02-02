Wolverhampton Wanderers missed out on signing a new striker despite sporting director Matt Hobbs working on a number of deadline-day options.

Wolves’ January transfer window

The Old Gold had to deal with working behind the scenes on new signings alongside focusing on their Premier League clash with Manchester United. However, things didn’t go well in the market or on the pitch, with Gary O’Neil’s side suffering a dramatic 4-3 defeat at Molineux and failing to sign a new striker.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window coming towards its conclusion, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Talking after the defeat, O’Neil didn’t sound happy when talking about the fact Wolves failed to sign a new striker, saying:

"We didn't manage to get a nine done. There were a few that I really liked and we couldn't afford any. We could afford some, but not ones that I thought would help us. The group is the group and we get to work on trying to maximise it."

O’Neil was then asked if, looking back on things, he would have kept Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva, to which he said: "I don't want to go through what ifs. It's important Sasa plays and I don't think he'd have played much for us. It's important that Fabio plays and he wouldn't have played much for us.”

Attacking midfielder Noha Lemina was the only arrival of the month from Paris Saint-Germain, and updates are coming to light over Hobbs’ search for a new striker.

Wolves striker rumours

A deal for Armando Broja from Chelsea was thought to be close, but as we know, he ended up joining Fulham on loan. Meanwhile, Wolves and Hobbs were also actively looking to sign Yuri Alberto from Corinthians, with reliable reporter Liam Keen of The Express & Star even revealing an agreement was reached before it broke down.

“A deal to bring in Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto on a loan with an option to buy was agreed with the club and player, but Alberto’s agent demanded more money before the deal was finalised and Wolves pulled out of the transfer as a result.”

Alberto has been hailed by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig in the past, who described the Brazilian as a “complete forward”. The 22-year-old has plied the majority of his club career in his native country, alongside a stint at Zenit St Petersburg and could have been a shrewd addition for the second half of the campaign and possibly further if he impressed.

Who knows, a deal could be revisited in the summer, where you’d expect Wolves to remain in the Premier League with O’Neil’s side 11 points clear of the drop zone.