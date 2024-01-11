Wolverhampton Wanderers have been a quietly impressive force in the Premier League this campaign and have now made an approach for a player of interest to Gary O'Neil, according to a report.

Wolverhampton Wanderers eye new striker

Departures have been the tale of the tape so far at Molineux as boss O'Neil looks to balance his squad for the season run-in before incomings are sourced in the market. Eintracht Frankfurt have moved in to seal a six-month loan for imposing forward Sasa Kalajdzic as the Austria international looks to get back to his best form after his injury issues in the West Midlands.

Fabio Silva and Luke Cundle have also found new temporary homes in Rangers and Stoke City, respectively, paving the way for arrivals this month in key positions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has given a summary of potential targets that the Old Gold could look to draft in over the next few weeks, as he stated to the outlet: "I think Wolves will look for a replacement for Kalajdzic. I think Wolves could potentially be interested in Danny Ings."

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

He then added: "Then I think they’re scouring the overseas market. They’re going to sign Mario Lemina’s brother, Noha, on loan from PSG."

Sporting director Gary Hobbs has also outlined what Wolves will look to prioritise in their search for new players, telling the club's official website: "We dealt with the most pressing profit and sustainability issues during the summer in a positive and proactive way, so while Gary knows we’ll support him if we can, we’re also not going to put ourselves in any danger whatsoever. If players have gone out on loan, we can look to replace them, but they’ve got to be better than what we’ve got. "

Financially advantageous deals look to be in favour at Molineux and a new report has indicated that O'Neil's men have made their move for a striker they could land on a modest deal.

Wolves make move for Che Adams

According to Football Insider, Wolves have finally started their move for Southampton forward Che Adams by registering their interest with his current club by way of an approach, as O'Neil looks to bring in a forward despite Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Five similar players to Che Adams (FBRef) Player Club Leonardo Campana Inter Miami Vincent Janssen Royal Antwerp Julian Carranza Philadelphia Union Dejan Joveljic LA Galaxy Vakoun Issouf Bayo Watford

It is believed the Old Gold would prefer a loan deal to a permanent move this month for the Scotland international. Adams is out of contract this summer and Southampton are weighing up whether to sell him this window or keep him until the end of the campaign, where he could leave on a free transfer.

Labelled "amazing" by Russell Martin, the Leicester-born forward has the same agent as Craig Dawson and Tommy Doyle, potentially handing Wolves an advantage in negotiations. He has scored seven times and registered two assists in 24 appearances this term (Adams statistics - Transfermarkt).