Wolverhampton Wanderers have been an impressive force in the Premier League this campaign and have now made contact regarding a potential arrival this window, according to a report.

Wolves January transfer news

Without a doubt, some in footballing circles probably didn't expect much of Wolves this campaign following a summer of issues with Financial Fair Play that led to the eventual departure of Julen Lopetegui; however, the Old Gold have exceeded expectations and have been a real surprise package under Gary O'Neil.

Sitting 11th in the Premier League, the West Midlands-based outfit are only a handful of points away from the European slots and could potentially challenge for continental qualification between now and the end of 2023/24, though January reinforcements are likely to be necessary if they have elevated ambitions at Molineux.

According to The Telegraph, Wolves are keen on Southampton striker Che Adams, who has just six months remaining on his contract at the Championship outfit. West Ham United striker Danny Ings has also been discussed in previous transfer windows, though a move for the veteran seems unlikely at this point, while the Old Gold missed out on Rafiu Durosinmi, who has completed a transfer to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Austria international Sasa Kalajdzic could also be on his way to partner Durosinmi in Germany at Deutsche Bank Park; nevertheless, the 2022 Europa League winners are waiting to see if O'Neil will sanction his exit this month.

Now, contact has been initiated as Wolves look to bring another exciting player into the building that could help to boost their creativity in the final third, according to reports.

Wolves keen on Fabio Carvalho

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Wolves are keen on bringing in Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho on loan and have made contact to ask about his situation following the Reds' decision to recall the 21-year-old from his temporary spell at RB Leipzig.

Football Insider claim that Liverpool still have high hopes for the Portugal Under-21 cap despite being willing to sanction a loan exit once again this month and will prioritise finding him a destination where he can play regular football after a disappointing spell on the continent.

Nevertheless, any option to buy is likely to be absent from a deal as Liverpool are in "no rush to cash in" and they are keen to take a prolonged look at Carvalho's progress closer to home, with Leicester City and Everton also mooted to be keen on his services.

Fabio Carvalho's spell at RB Leipzig in numbers - all competitions (FBRef) Matches played 12 Minuted played 288 Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected goals 0.2 (Bundesliga), 0.1 (Champions League) Expected assists 0.2 (Bundesliga), 0.0 (Champions League) Shot-creating actions 7

Wolves could do with some added ingenuity in the middle of the park and their upward trajectory may be seen as a positive by Carvalho as he looks to take his next career step.