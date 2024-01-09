Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the market to add some quality additions this month and have now opened talks with an experienced Premier League operator who could arrive before the end of the window, according to a report.

Wolves scour the market...

The month of January can sometimes prove to be a complex time for clubs looking to seal deals; however, the Old Gold have already completed one developmental signing in the form of Fletcher Holman, who joins from National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough and will link up with Wolves' Under-21 set-up.

Academy chief Jon Hunter-Barrett has shared his delight at being able to bring Holman to the West Midlands, stating via the club's official website: "Once again our recruitment team have done a fantastic job in unearthing a talent playing in non-league football who is capable to come into our building.

"The big thing with Wolves is we’re a football club and academy that provides opportunities for players who have been here a long time and also players who have come from a different environment into ours."

Nonetheless, Gary O'Neil will be keen to acquire players equipped to join his first-team squad and contribute for the remainder of the campaign. Financial prudence is a central feature of the Old Gold's approach to the mid-season market and Paris Saint-Germain outcast Hugo Ekitike is reportedly a target to add some offensive impetus in the final third.

Conversely, new information has come to light claiming that a striker with significantly more experience could instead be brought in to spearhead O'Neils's attack.

Wolves open Danny Ings talks...

According to Football Insider, Wolves have opened talks with West Ham United over a loan deal for striker Danny Ings, who has fallen out of favour at the London Stadium. The Old Gold are believed to be in the market for a poacher after letting Sasa Kalajdzic move to Eintracht Frankfurt this month.

Danny Ings' career goals - club level (Transfermarkt) Appearances 390 Goals 123 Assists 39 Danny Ings' international record England - 3 appearances, 1 goal England Under-21 - 14 appearances, 3 goals

Hwang-hee Chan has departed for the Asian Cup and left a void to be filled at the top end of the field; nevertheless, Wolves don't have the financial muscle available to bring in a permanent reinforcement and have turned to Ings as a known operator with goalscoring ability. If he arrives at Molineux, they will need to cover his wages and pay a loan fee for his services.

Labelled "brilliant" by former teammate Matty Cash, the 31-year-old has made 18 appearances across all competitions this season, though he is yet to put himself on the goal trail.

Despite this, his record over the course of his career speaks for itself and Ings would be an ideal short-term solution for Wolves as they look to maintain their impressive exploits in the Premier League.