The sheer amount of content around Premier League clubs these days is incredible. It makes being a fan easier than ever - you can find out pretty much everything you want to know.

Wolves are no exception. There's a world of content to traverse but we can appreciate it's not always easy to know what directions to head in. So here at Football Fancast, we've put together a cheat sheet of who to follow for all your gold and black needs.

From news outlets, to journalists, to fan social media channels, to podcasts, we literally cover it all, so you never have to miss out on anything and everything involving Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves News Now

This one just feels like a must. News Now collects headlines from around the world on various topics - and is just fantastic for football. Pick your league, pick your club, and get all the latest news published about it.

You can even just pick from the most-read stories of the day. If you're just after the absolute latest news, this is your go-to when it comes to Wolves.

Liam Keen (Express and Star & Twitter)

As with virtually all clubs, the local journalists are the one who know exactly what's going on. Liam Keen is the go-to when it comes to Wolves, and he writes for the local Express and Star.

And if you want the most up-to-date news from Keen, you can head to his Twitter (or X, or whatever it's called by the time you read this). Here you'll find interviews and the Tier 1 news that you're almost certainly after.

Nathan Judah (Twitter)

Of course, Keen isn't the Express and Star's only Wolves journo. Nathan Judah is also as clued-in to Wolves as it gets - his Twitter is well worth a follow, too, if you want reliable news about the club.

He also offers the fans chances to get involved with questions and provides live updates during games, so if you're looking for someone to keep you up to date on all that goes on at Wolves then he's your man.

Express and Star Wolves Podcast

It's also worth mentioning that Keen and Judah host the Wolves Podcast for the Express and Star. Again, it's a good one to follow if you're after the ins and outs at the club.

Quite often during a transfer window there will be updates and inside information dropped that you wouldn't hear about if you're not tuning in to the weekly episodes.

As mentioned above, the episodes tend to come out weekly, but may be more frequent during a transfer window.

Talking Wolves (Twitter & Youtube)

The last few years has seen fan content explode into the world of football and it's no different at Wolves. Talking Wolves started in 2018 and has since become the premier fan channel for the club, amassing 45,000 followers on their Twitter.

But it's underselling it to focus just on the Twitter account. Talking Wolves has been featured on BBC Sport, 5Live, Sky Sports, Channel 4... the list goes on. They even have their own merch, if you're into some niche Molineux gear.

They also have a Youtube channel, which has anything from reaction to matchdays, transfer rumours, fan interviews and a whole lot more, so be sure to check them out.

Dave Azzopardi (Twitter)

Dave Azzopardi is one of the three fans who started Talking Wolves and can be found on their YouTube podcast regularly. If it's a fan voice that you're after, then Azzopardi is well worth a recommendation.

He knows his stuff - enough that he's an assistant researcher for Football Manager on Wolves. We think that's pretty decent.

His Twitter can be found here.

Wolves Fancast

Talking Wolves is far from the only place to get your Wolves content, of course. Wolves Fancast is also worth highlighting - a site that offers plenty of content, no matter how you like to get your Wolves info.

The team here is sizeable, too, offering a wide range of opinions on the club. And again, there's a blog, a podcast, and video content for whatever you're into.

And, their Twitter is well worth a follow if you like your feed being covered in everything Wolves.

Express and Star Wolves

The Express and Star is the place to find clued-in Wolves news that you can trust. They have a direct line into the club and publish daily news.

With so much content out there about every club, finding trustworthy stuff isn't all that simple. The Express and Star falls into that category, though, and should be your go-to if that's what you're chasing.

The Athletic reporter for Wolves, Steve Madeley (Twitter)

The Athletic can be polarising as it's a subscription service, first and foremost. But they do generally provide great content on all clubs, even if it won't be as regular as a local paper.

Their Wolves page will help you find the biggest news stories and analysis going right now - but don't expect something as in-depth as the Express and Star.

The Athletic correspondent for Wolves is Steve Madeley, who offers plenty of news, reaction and updates at the club, with the inside knowledge from sources around the game on his Twitter too.

Molineux Mix

Here's something a little more old school when it comes to fan content - a proper internet forum. Molineux Mix allows fans to create threads and discuss various topics of their choosing.

This was the way for fans to discuss clubs online in the pre-Twitter days. So if that's your thing and you don't want the craziness of modern-day internet discourse, here's what you're looking for.

And, quite often there are even little insider comments on transfer news and other bits, though, be careful who you believe as sometimes they end up coming to nothing.

Wolves Reddit

Reddit is a more modern internet forum, really, and moves at a faster pace. With over 12,000 fans subscribing, though, the Wolves subreddit allows for all kinds of content and discussion.

There's even a handy post at the top of the subreddit for new fans - something that will come in handy for plenty of people reading this.

The Molineux View

We mentioned the Athletic earlier as a news source but if it's podcasts you're after, their effort - The Molineux View - is one of the best out there for Wolves fans.

We've linked to their Apple Podcasts there but you can find them on Spotify, too, or pretty much anywhere else you get your podcasts. It's about as highly rated as it gets, scoring a 4.9 on Apple. Well worth a listen if you're after informed discussion on the club.

Always Wolves Podcast

Here's another fan podcast - and one of the more unique ones out there. Always Wolves features 'Dazzling Dave', his 85-year-old Dad Maurice and Stan - who is a 'relative newcomer to football'.

As they say themselves, they're "probably a bit older than your average football YouTuber" but that's just what makes things stand out.

Ben Mortimer

A different one here. Ben Mortimer is a graphic designer and Wolves fan who posts some absolutely fantastic art. His Instagram is the best place to find it, such as this brilliant Ruben Neves farewell piece.

He's also very active on Twitter, too, as a passionate Wolves fan. A much-recommended follow for fans.

Charles Hague-Jones

Another journalist - this time a freelancer - who can provide some insight into the club. Above all, though, he's a passionate fan and can provide a great mix of the emotion and the facts.

You can find him on Twitter, as with most.

Wolves Blog

"It's a blog. About Wolves" is how they sell this one - and that about sums it up. If you're after fan thoughts on games then Wolves Blog provides en masse, with previews and reviews for every fixture.

You can even have it sent straight to your mailbox - so here's content that will even come straight to you.

The Wolfpack (Wolfpackwwfc on Twitter)

The Wolfpack is more of an up-and-coming Twitter page that has seen its followers grow rapidly in the most recent transfer window.

If you are someone who loves to see the latest rumours and updates all over your feed then be sure to drop them a follow, as they're as quick as Adama Traore when it comes to sharing everything from outlets around the world.

They also share footage, stats, images and more involving Wolves players on international breaks, when in training and a whole lote more.

And it would be a bit strange if we didn't provide our own hub for Wolves news. With multiple journalists finding content every single day, Football Fancast can give you exactly what you're after, be it news, quotes, or analysis.

We'll give that one the biggest recommend, naturally.

Of course, we aren't saying we have covered every aspect of the media world for Wolves above, but we can assure you that looking and listening to all of the above will enhance your experience as a Wolves fan or simply a neutral.