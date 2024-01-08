Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil is keen to wrap up deals this month, and transfer insider Dean Jones has indicated that his side could look to offer a Premier League star the perfect chance to become a key player at Molineux.

Wolves shopping for bargain deals

It has been well-documented over the last year or so how much Wolves have had to move things around to contend with Financial Fair Play regulations, and they have only just managed to keep their heads above water in that respect due to their impressive £140 million fire sale in the summer.

Big names such as Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Conor Coady and Nathan Collins were among those sold to balance the books at Molineux and Gary O'Neil will undoubtedly be keen to avoid any further agitation in the market moving forward as his side continue their quietly impressive Premier League endeavours.

The Telegraph have reported that the Old Gold will prioritise bringing in loan signings this window as financially advantageous deals take precedence in the West Midlands.

West Ham United striker Danny Ings is believed to be a target for Wolves after falling out of favour at the London Stadium and could offer some guile and experience in attack as a proven goalscorer. Acquiring an out-and-out centre-forward and an addition on the flank looks to be the direction the Old Gold are keen to take in January, with goals hard to come by from their traditional number nine options.

Premier League Top Scorers Club Nationality Goals Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway 14 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 14 Dominic Solanke Bournemouth England 12 Son Heung-min Tottenham South Korea 12 Jarrod Bowen West Ham England 11 Hwang Hee-chan Wolves South Korea 10 Alexander Isak Newcastle Sweden 9 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa England 9 Cole Palmer Chelsea England 8 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea Senegal 7

Now, journalist Jones has shed some light on a player he believes Wolves could consider that would also fall under the bracket of a loan signing.

Dean Jones drops Reiss Nelson to Wolves verdict

CBS Sports claimed at the turn of the year that Wolves and Sevilla are both keen to bring Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson on loan in January following his limited involvement at the Emirates Stadium this term.

Reiss Nelson statistics in 2023/24 - Premier League (Sofascore) Total games played 9 Games started 0 Accurate passes per game 5.2 (92%) Big chances created 1 Average match rating 6.56/10

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones has now indicated that Wolves could consider the possibility of bringing the former England Under-21 international to Molineux and called it a perfect fit: "Obviously, he's struggling to make himself a regular part of Arsenal's starting XI and that's fine, but a club like Wolves would be perfect for him in order to get more game time and make an impact more regularly."

He then added: "I think the fan base would actually really like a player like Reiss Nelson, so it wouldn't surprise me at all if they look into the potential around the loan deal. But again, why would Arsenal want to loan out a player that they might need to call upon off the bench across this season? It's a difficult discussion to have."

Despite his obvious talent, Nelson continues to find it difficult to become a regular fixture in Mikel Arteta's side and Wolves could be an ideal destination to kickstart his 2023/24 campaign.