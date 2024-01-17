Wolverhampton Wanderers are in an impressive vein of form; however, Gary O'Neil could now have a fight on their hands to keep hold of a star player, according to a report.

Wolves in quiet transfer window

There has been an element of serenity so far this January as Wolves keep calm and try to quietly conclude deals before the end of the window; however, they are still yet to make any mid-season signings. Reports from The Guardian claim that Chelsea striker Armando Broja has become a target at Molineux and his future at Stamford Bridge is likely to depend on whether his side bring in another striker this month.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

In his quest to add new options in attack, O'Neil would be likely to try and sanction a loan deal with an option to buy for the Albania international. AC Milan and Napoli have been keen on his signature in the past, with any sale potentially being handy for Chelsea as he would count as a pure profit sale that would aid their Financial Fair Play obligations.

OGC Nice midfielder Pablo Rosario is also believed to be on the Old Gold's radar while Fulham, West Ham United and Brentford are also keen on his signature. Over the last few months, Wolves have scouted the 27-year-old regularly and have been impressed with his output. On the flip side, Stuttgart and Werder Bremen have also registered their interest, creating a scenario where up to six clubs could fight it out to sign the Netherlands international.

Despite links to potential additions, Wolves could now face a fight to keep hold of a star player and they have reportedly placed a hefty price-tag on his head.

Wolves receive Rayan Ait-Nouri bid

According to Football Transfers, Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is attracting interest from Premier League high-flyers Arsenal and Liverpool, with the former intensifying their efforts to recruit in the position by actually bidding for the Algeria international.

Five similar players to Rayan Ait-Nouri (FBRef) Player Club Diogo Dalot Manchester United Andoni Gorosabel Alaves Issa Kabore Luton Town Bradley Locko Brest Jordan Lotomba OGC Nice

The outlet claim that a fee of over £50 million may be enough for the Old Gold to sanction his exit this month, but they have swiftly rejected the Gunners' first attempt, and any potential move would likely encounter complications due to his involvement on international duty, which could keep him out until mid-February.

Labelled "phenomenal" by journalist Tim Spiers, the 23-year-old has made 19 appearances this campaign encompassing all competitions (Ait-Nouri statistics - Transfermarkt).

In impressive fashion, Ait-Nouri has also managed 2.1 tackles, 1.1 clearances and 4.7 ball recoveries on average per fixture in the Premier League and has subsequently become a vital component of O'Neil's tactical framework.

Losing his services at this stage of the season would be a bitter blow for Wolves and they should look to reject all approaches for his signature in the coming weeks.