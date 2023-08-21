Highlights

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided a positive update for Wolves fans regarding the future of Pedro Neto.

The Portuguese forward is one of the Midlands clubs brightest sparks.

What is the latest Pedro Neto transfer news?

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are considering whether to act upon their long time interest in Neto, who has made a comeback from a devastating knee injury suffered in 2021. The Gunners are in the market for some attacking depth to take some of the load off of Bukayo Saka, but a return for the former Lazio man would be a surprise considering he is without a goal contribution for Wolves in his last 21 appearances for the club. The Gunners were interested in the forward in the summer of 2022, however the £50m price tag pushed Arsenal away, however, they could move in for a cheaper price now due to the players disappointing form.

Wolves have had Financial Fair Play concerns throughout this summer, and have sold club captain Ruben Neves for £47m and starting defender Nathan Collins for £23m in an attempt to balance the books. Despite the young Portuguese attacker being a part of new boss Gary O'Neil's plans for Wolves this season, should the club receive a strong offer for Neto, they may take the cash in order to further ease the FFP constraints and give the manager funds to use elsewhere in the squad.

Neto isn't the only name being considered by the Gunners, with reports linking the North London side with a move for Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati as well. The Spaniard burst onto the scene in 2019, earning praise from Lionel Messi, however a major meniscus injury stagnated his career, and he could make the switch to the Emirates stadium in order to revive his career.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed that whilst the Gunners have held interest in Neto previously, they have not attempted to move for him this summer to the delight of Gary O'Neil:

He said: "I think Arsenal have looked at Neto previously, but I'm not aware that they've gone back to the table for him at this stage. I think that Neto was phenomenal in the loss to Manchester United on the opening day and showcased almost everything that he can bring in that game - plenty of touches, duels won, a couple of shots on goal and more chances created, I think, than anybody else in the game. He was excellent in that opening game so, at this point, Wolves would like to keep the player."

How will Wolves end this window?

Despite the positive news regarding Neto, Wolves could face another transfer battle for one of their key players.

Mario Lemina is reportedly a target of Liverpool according to Foot Mercato. The Merseyside outfit are looking to strengthen their midfield department after the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, and the former Southampton man is a name being considered according to the report. The Reds aren't the only side interested, with two other Premier League sides as well as Saudi Arabian sides holding an interest in the midfielder who only joined the Midlands side in January of 2023 for £9.7m.

In terms of incomings, Wolves are reportedly pursuing a move for Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellestri. The Uruguayan has featured in both of the Red Devil's opening games, but could be given a loan move in order to give him more regular first team football. A host of Premier League sides are interested, including Bournemouth and Burnley, so Wolves would have to act quickly if they want to bring the talent to Molineux for this campaign.