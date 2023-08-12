Highlights

Dean Jones has given an update on Wolverhampton Wanderers midfield pursuit.

The club are looking to strengthen in the middle of the park this summer after losing key players this window.

What is the latest Wolves transfer news?

The side are in chaos before the start of the season.

The club have recently had to make a managerial change, with former coach Julen Lopetegui leaving his post by mutual consent after just nine months at the club. A key factor behind the Spaniard's decision to depart was the clubs failure to secure him the transfer targets that he wanted due to the clubs financial position.

Wolves have moved to replace him with former Bournemouth head coach Gary O'Neil, who has identified Coventry midfielder Gustavo Hamer as a target as he looks to bolster his squad for the upcoming season, but that plan has already been foiled as he's joined Sheffield United.

Wolves haven't had much luck when it's come to transfers this summer, with the club missing out on top target Alex Scott. The midlands side saw two offers rejected for the young Englishman, with the second rebuffed offer being worth £20m. Bournemouth then stepped in and paid the Bristol City asking price of £25m and completed the deal.

The club lost Ruben Neves earlier this window as he made the switch to the Saudi Pro League in a £47m move to Al Hilal, whilst experienced veteran Joao Moutinho departed this summer following the expiry of his contract at Molineux.

Wolves pursuit of Hamer may be short-lived however, with The Telegraph reporting that newly promoted Sheffield United have agreed a deal for the player for £15m. The Dutch midfielder is set to undergo a medical with the Blades soon, so if Wolves want the player they will have to act quickly.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones revealed that the club were seriously looking at Hamer as a target, whilst Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle is also a name being considered.

He said: "The centre of the park is somewhere Wolves should be shopping, but there are frustrations around this and is part of why Lopetegui was wondering what he could do with this team. They have shown their liking for Scott, but beyond that, they should also be looking more seriously at Hamer, whom they have been admiring from afar, I am told.

To me, his value in this market seems golden, but maybe it’s still too much to expect from Wolves as they iron out their current problems. There is also some doubt around him being a guaranteed success as they need players that fit into the Premier League seamlessly. Tommy Doyle at Man City has also been mentioned, and I believe it remains the case that they are waiting to see if that can become more active."

What next for Wolves this window?

The club seem to be looking to add Premier League experience to the side.

According to Jones, the club are interested in signing West Ham forward Michael Antonio. The Hammers are reportedly willing to let go of the Jamaican international this summer, but the forward has reservations about making the switch to Molineux due to the uncertainty around the club, and would like a better understanding of the situation before committing to the move.

Previous boss Lopetegui wanted fellow Irons player Aaron Cresswell, and despite his departure, the interest from the Midlands club has remained, with Football Insider reporting that should Wolves up their rejected offer by £1.5m, then West Ham will sanction the move for the defender who has just 12 months remaining on his contract.