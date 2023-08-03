Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made contact with midfielder Guido Rodriguez over a potential switch this summer, according to Rudy Galetti.

The side are set for a busy final month of the transfer window.

What is the latest Wolves transfer news?

The Midlands side have had an incredibly tumultuous window so far.

The club have been incredibly limited in terms of what they can do in the market this summer due to FFP restrictions. Premier League rules state that clubs can only record losses of £105m over a three-year-period. In their most recent financial results, the club recorded a £46.1m loss, meaning that the side will have to limit spending and losses in order to comply to regulations and avoid punishments.

There was a real concern that current manager Julen Lopetegui would depart this summer after managing to keep the side up last season despite being bottom on Christmas. The former Real Madrid boss was reportedly frustrated with the situation and held multiple talks with the clubs ownership this summer, with reports suggesting the Spaniard could walk away from the job. Fortunately for Wolves fans, Lopetegui has confirmed that he will stay this season despite the clubs troubles.

Wolves have lost a number of key players this summer, with the most notable departure being Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for a reported fee of £47m. Defender Nathan Collins also departed after just one season at Molineux, joining fellow Premier League side Brentford in a deal worth £23m. The club also lost long serving players Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore following the expiry of their deals at the club, whilst former captain Conor Coady made the switch to recently relegated Leicester City.

The only transfer the club have made is bringing back former player Matt Doherty on a free transfer after his short term deal at Spanish side Atletico Madrid. The other confirmed singings were the activations of obligatory buy options from the loan deals of Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore.

The club are looking make another signing this summer according to Galetti, who told GIVEMESPORT that conversations had occurred between Rodriguez and Wolves, however the player remains in discussions with his club Real Betis over a contract renewal this summer.

He said: "Wolves are moving slowly at this stage of the summer transfer window. There have been some contacts with Real Betis for Guido Rodriguez, but nothing concrete. The player, among other things, is discussing his contract renewal with the Spanish club.”

What is next for Wolves this window?

There is still plenty of business for the Midlands club to do this summer.

Well, you would think that a player like Rodriguez is a must for Wolves after the departures of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, but it remains to be seen as to whether they can actually pursue signings like this given their current situation.

The club have suffered a blow in terms of incomings however, seemingly losing the race to sign Bristol City young star Alex Scott to Bournemouth. Wolves saw two offers rejected for the player this window, with £18m and £20m bids knocked back for their number one target, and the Cherries seem to be the side who have matched the Championship sides asking price of £25m. The club are looking to replace Collins with Nico Elvedi, with Football Insider reporting that the club are close to be completing the transfer for a fee in the region of £7.7m after the player rejected a new deal with the club.

There could still be outgoings from Molineux this summer as well. Daniel Podence is reportedly a target of Spanish side Betis this summer, with the side hoping that a fee in the region of £7-10m will be enough to prise the player away from Wolves. Both Max Kilman and Matheus Nunes are targets for top European sides this summer, with the Englishman a target of Napoli following the departure of Kim Min-Jae this summer to Bayern Munich, whilst Nunes a reported target of PSG, with Luis Campos reportedly a big fan of the Portuguese midfielder who joined Wolves last summer for £42.2m.