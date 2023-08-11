Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been in the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons with manager Julen Lopetegui jumping ship at the eleventh hour. Dean Jones has offered a positive spin on their transfer business to GIVEMESPORT regarding who could be the Raul Jimenez upfront.

What does the future hold for Wolves' attacking line?

Michail Antonio has played a whole different number of positions for West Ham United and has been a great servant for them over the years.

This window has seen the forward at the centre of several transfer rumours, including links with an impending move to Saudi Arabia. It appears his future may well be remaining in England after all though, as Dean Jones has alluded to.

Irons fullback Aaron Cresswell has previously been a Wolves target and that deal has been far from a smooth process which may present his current teammate with some reservations about this move up north.

There are not only a lot of issues for the powers that be at Wolves to deal with but they have also been voiced in a very public manner. Lopetegui was keen to make the problems he was facing well known to all which may hinder the pursuit of Antonio and any other transfer targets.

Here is what Dean Jones had to say when speaking about the future of Michail Antonio with GIVEMESPORT.

"From a Wolves point of view the signing of Antonio would probably sound like welcome news, but the player will have reservations over a move like that until fully understanding exactly what is going on behind the scenes and how they intend to come through this period.

"This is a moment when West Ham are opening up to moving on from Antonio. My information is that Wolves are sniffing this out as a good chance to get a Premier League proven player on a good deal, but they have already stumbled around with the Aaron Cresswell deal.

"So, it will be interesting to see if they push ahead with this one and have more joy. There is no doubt Wolves need to find one more player with some goal threat."

What other business could Wolves pursue?

As previously mentioned, Julen Lopetegui was keen on bringing Aaron Cresswell up to Molineux. It remains to be seen whether this interest carries over into the tenure of new boss Gary O’Neil though, who himself played for West Ham between 2011 and 2013.

Midfield is another area of concern for Wolves, particularly after they lost Portuguese duo Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho. The latter is currently without a club whilst the former was sold to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for a mouth-watering fee just short of £50 million.

Bristol City wonderkid Alex Scott is one name who has been linked with filling this void in the middle of the park. The 19-year-old enjoyed a true breakout season last year and as well as Wolves, he has accrued interest from the likes of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan, but he now has signed on the dotted line at Bournemouth.