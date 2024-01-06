The January transfer window is officially open and the winter month of spending is ready to get underway as clubs look to bolster their squads for the remaining games of the campaign.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a solid start to the campaign as they sit around mid-table, despite some potential points lost as a result of some controversial VAR decisions.

Nevertheless, Gary O'Neil will have had the opportunity to plan in advance for this winter window following his arrival mid-way through August last year - just weeks before the summer window closed.

And as Wolves potentially look to close the gap on those currently not too far off the European spots, Football FanCast brings you some of the latest stories concerning possible arrivals and departures at Molineux.

Latest Wolves transfer rumours - in

Wednesday 3rd January

Noha Lemina - Paris Saint-Germain: According to Fabrizio Romano, Wolves are now advancing in talks with PSG to potentially bring Mario Lemina's younger brother, Noha, to Molineux.

Indeed, the Italian transfer guru has claimed talks are now reaching its final stages to see the 18-year-old midfielder make the move to England.

This would mean his current loan deal would be cut short at Serie B side Sampdoria, where he has predominantly featured for their youth side (via Transfermarkt).

Therefore, the immediate impact he might have at Wolves may be fairly insignificant, but his record for PSG's youth side is certainly impressive and shows the talent he possesses.

Tuesday 2nd January

Fabio Carvalho - Liverpool: According to reports, Wolves are one of the clubs considering making a move for Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho following his recent failed loan.

The Portuguese youngster joined the Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer, but has recently been recalled by the Reds due to his lack of game time (via Transfermarkt).

And it seems as if his return to England has caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs already, with Wolves joined by Everton in their interest.

With the youngster in need of some regular game time, it is reported Liverpool will make their decision on his future soon.

Latest Wolves transfer rumours - in Last Updated Player Name Club Potential Fee 4th January Noha Lemina PSG Unknown 2nd January Fabio Carvalho Liverpool Loan

Latest Wolves transfer rumours - out

Thursday 4th January

Pedro Neto: According to The Mirror, Wolves have little desire to allow Portuguese winger Pedro Neto to depart this month, with Arsenal believed to be interested.

The north London club are said to be long-term admirers of Neto and find themselves falling behind in the Premier League title race.

But having provided an impressive return of nine goal contributions in 11 Premier League appearances this season, it is apparent Wolves do not want to let him leave.

And even if the Midlanders are tested over the coming transfer windows, with over three years remaining on his deal, Wolves sit in a strong position to demand what they want for Neto.