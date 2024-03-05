Pedro Neto has been one of the star performers for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this season with his electric performances down the flank, but it seems Fosun are planning for his probable departure at the end of the campaign.

Pedro Neto's stunning Premier League season

The former Braga speedster has racked up three goals and 11 assists in 22 appearances in all competitions so far, including one goal and two assists in four FA Cup outings. In the English top-flight, only Ollie Watkins, Pascal Gross, and Kieran Trippier (ten) have registered more assists than Neto (nine) so far this season.

The 23-year-old winger, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, has assisted at least three more goals than any of his teammates in the Premier League, and leads the squad with 2.1 key passes per game. His finishing is an area that needs improvement, though, as the Portugal international has scored two goals from an Expected Goals of 3.2, which suggests that the young dynamo has been wasteful in front of goal at times.

Despite his slight underperformance as a finisher, Neto has provided consistent quality in the final third with 11 direct goal contributions in 17 Premier League starts.

The club are now reportedly eyeing up a move for a new forward who could arrive as their next version of the Spurs-linked dynamo ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Latest Wolves transfer news

The Express & Star's Liam Keen has revealed that Wolves are interested in a summer swoop to sign Braga forward Rodrigo Gomes to bolster their wide options. Gary O'Neil is "keen" on a deal for the winger, who can also play at full-back if needed, as the club are keeping tabs on his progress in Portugal this season.

The reporter, however, has confirmed that nothing is agreed at this moment in time. There is also no mention of how much it would cost to secure his services.

His performances on loan with Estoril have caught the eye during the 2023/24 campaign. He has stepped up as a scorer and a creator of goals from the right wing, just like Neto has for the Old Gold. The 20-year-old only managed two goals and two assists in 51 first-team matches for Braga before being sent out on loan last summer, but has thrived since.

23/24 league season Rodrigo Gomes Pedro Neto Starts 17 17 Goals Four Two Big chances missed Four Two Assists Six Nine Big chances created Seven Seven Stats via Sofascore

Neto has provided three more assists for Wolves but has created the same number of 'big chances' in the final third, which suggests that the only difference between them in that regard is the quality of their teammates when it comes to finishing those opportunities.

The 5 foot 9 maestro, who U23 scout Antonio Mango once hailed as "incredible" and a "diamond", has scored six goals and assisted seven in 27 outings in all competitions.

At the age of 20, Gomes also has plenty of time left to develop and improve. This means that O'Neil could work with him on the training pitch to unearth him as the club's next version of Neto.